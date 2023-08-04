Women Empowering Nations in partnership with Cantu Beauty hosted an In-Person Event in Abuja | Here are the highlights

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Women Empowering Nations (WEN) and Cantu Beauty recently united once again to host the highly anticipated virtual event, ‘Embrace Your Glow: Living a Soft Life’, on July 29th, 2023.

This groundbreaking initiative transcended surface appearances, focusing on holistic mental wellness and self-care, especially in the context of Black Mental Health Month in the US. Embrace Your Glow provided a vital platform to address mental health challenges faced by the Black community worldwide.

The event showcased the inspiring stories and voices of the GLOW Global Cohort, a group of empowered young women aged 17-23, who boldly shared their personal journeys and prioritized mental health. With a global panel of Black women mental health experts, the event offered valuable insights and strategies for nurturing well-being.

Before the virtual event, in-person gatherings took place in major cities worldwide, including Abuja, Nigeria, where the Afrocentric Paint and Jam event fostered creativity and wellness through artistic expression. The GLOW Global Cohort, spanning over 20 countries, has reached more than 5,000 girls, equipping them with leadership development training and valuable resources.

Blessing Ahmodu, the Nigerian team’s coach for GLOW Global Cohort 2023, emphasized the importance of amplifying the voices of black women and girls.

Diwura Williams, a cohort member, highlighted the event’s role in commemorating the global giveback day and easing stress while maintaining mental health. Oluwadamilola Akintewe, a fellow for Women Empowering Nations, praised the program for fostering connections among women worldwide and making a profound impact.

Carlisha Williams Bradley, founder of WEN, expressed the organization’s commitment to cultivating holistic care for the next generation of executive leaders through personal and professional development programming, recognizing the significance of mental well-being on this transformative journey.

The Embrace Your Glow initiative, with its focus on empowering black women’s mental wellness, brings a powerful partnership between WEN, Cantu Beauty, and the GLOW Global Cohort.

Together, they strive to create a world where mental health is celebrated, valued, and nurtured. Click here for more information on the virtual event and to register for free.

