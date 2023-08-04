Anticipation Builds as OPPO’s New A78 Device Set to Launch in the Nigerian Market

On the heels of their most recent entrant into the market, the Reno 8T, the premium phone brand OPPO is set to launch yet another device with specially designed features, taking the phone experience to new heights.

The new device, christened A78, will be available for purchase in a few days and is expected to offer unique advantages in its category. From technologically advanced features such as its screen resolution, photography features, charging speed, and more, OPPO has spared no expense in ensuring that this newly minted device will be everything and more to its teeming customers across the country.

Speaking about her love for OPPO phones, a customer, Ngozi Obikwelu, who works as a digital manager, said,

Many factors influence a consumer’s decision to purchase a smartphone, namely; the number of smart high-tech features, the phone’s stylish design, or its compact size. However, if there is one element that can completely turn someone into a loyal fan of a brand, it has to be product quality. Product quality is what we loyal OPPO customers think the brand has mastered over time and we love them for it.

With tens of millions of users around the world, OPPO has built its reputation on strict end-to-end quality controls, which cover everything from design and manufacturing to quality inspection and after-sales services. These processes are the result of a relentless pursuit of attaining high quality in both products and services, ultimately providing users with comprehensive assurance when purchasing a product.

OPPO’s teeming customers in Nigeria can’t wait to behold the new device, which is one of the sleekest designs in its category. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, painstakingly developed by a team of renowned experts working tirelessly to produce the most effective mid-range smartphone tailored to the growing needs of the brand’s current and potential customers. This new device caters to both content creators and music and movie enthusiasts, providing a range of features to consider.

