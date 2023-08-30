How OPPO ensured the Quality of its A-78 smartphone

OPPO, a world-leading mobile device manufacturer, is providing its customers with technologically advanced devices that meet their growing needs. To achieve this, OPPO partners with the world’s top suppliers to ensure quality from the start.

OPPO’s A78 smartphone is made with components from some of the world’s best suppliers, such as Corning and Schott.

By partnering with the top suppliers, OPPO is able to manufacture the precise customized, high-quality components needed to ensure the quality of its end products from the most fundamental level.

To further guarantee the quality of the A78 device that would come off the production line, OPPO worked with its partners to establish dedicated support teams, specialized production lines, and also specialized factories exclusively for OPPO.

All components destined for use in the OPPO A78 device were produced in these facilities, which are maintained to high standards in the industry. OPPO’s training program is designed to ensure that its workers are familiar with its technical documents and requirements.

OPPO’s quality control procedures are designed to identify and correct any potential defects in its products before they reach the market.

The quality control measures include testing of components, production lines, and finished devices, as well as independent quality checks throughout the manufacturing process.

OPPO’s R&D personnel work closely with users to understand their needs and wants. They then use this information to design products that meet those needs and wants.

OPPO put the A78 through hundreds of trials before bringing it to market, including material selection, manufacturing process testing, quality verification, and months of technical testing. After the design and manufacture stages, more testing was carried out on A78 to fully guarantee that the finished product met OPPO’s high standards before it arrived on the market.

OPPO A78 passed through established quality testing centres in China, India, and Indonesia, wherein professional quality teams made up of hundreds of engineers and technical experts assessed the device. OPPO’s quality laboratory accredited by authorities such as the China National Accreditation Service performs Conformity Assessment.

In these quality testing centres, OPPO products such as A78 need to pass more than 130 ultra-rigorous reliability tests, 320 experimental tests and several other tests before they are deemed fit for the market.

OPPO’s end-to-end quality assurance program is to ensure that all of its products meet high standards of quality. The A78 is designed to meet quality and affordability expectations.

Sponsored Content