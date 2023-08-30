Connect with us

Living News Promotions

TT Effects and Pneuma Travels to Host an Exclusive 5 Day Trip to Cape Town

Living

WATCH: Inside Frances Theodore's Impressive 360° Bedroom Tour

Features Living

Dr. Folasade Alli: Nurturing Your Heart Health is the Most Vital Part of Your Love Story

BN TV Living

Dimma Umeh’s Tips on 'How to Elevate Your Style from Basic to Sophisticated'

BN TV Living News

Velvety Foodies Shares How To Make Delicious Puff Puff In Bulk | Watch

BN TV Living

Kikifoodies’ Delicious Ewa Agoyin Recipe Is So Easy | Watch

BN TV Living

Chef Tolani’s Egusi Soup & Pounded Recipe is a Must-try | Watch

Living Movies & TV Scoop

Movie Production & Holidaying With Friends! Everything We Know Genevieve Nnaji has Been Up to this Summer

BN TV Living

Pro Tips from Chef Tolani on How to Expertly Cut a Whole Chicken

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie’s Mackerel Fish Sauce Recipe Is Not to be Missed

Living

TT Effects and Pneuma Travels to Host an Exclusive 5 Day Trip to Cape Town

Here is how to be a part of it
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

TT Effects, a budding community of content creators, led by Tennie Oyewole has partnered with Pneuma Travel Inc, one of the world’s first AI Travel Agent, for an exclusive fun-filled trip, tagged TT takes Cape Town (#TTtakesCapetown). The trip is a 5-day travel experience to Cape Town, South Africa. The scheduled Fun trip is set to take place in the second week of October 2023.

Partaking in the trip are popular content creators under TT Effect management such as; Popular dancer and content creator Softmadeit and Purple Speedy, Multitalented TV host and creator; Abike Shuga, popular street niched TikTok influencer and content creator; King Beerah, Dancer and fashion content creator; Blake official, Actor and fashion Model; Tjan, Iremide, Crispdal, and Kamtony.

The goal of the trip is to explore Cape Town in a first-of-its-kind style, where a group of creators embark on a vacation to explore one of Africa’s most beautiful countries, South Africa. The creators will be creating content, sharing travel tips and showcasing their day-to-day activities in Cape Town.

The TT Takes Cape Town trip is open to interested individuals, and groups of friends, as well as travel and lifestyle enthusiasts, who are interested in exploring the beautiful city of Cape Town, South Africa.

The TT Effect trip is put together by Pneuma Travels, an innovative AI-powered travel company partnering with TT effect creators to ensure a seamless trip and experience to Cape Town, South Africa. Pneuma Travels offers exceptional digital and technological support, through its AI, Sarah, by making travelling easier.

The Pneuma Travel app AI assistant offers a knowledgeable guide, offering real-time information and suggestions before, during, and after the trip with access to a database of online resources, updated with the latest local events and advisories.

It supports users with a virtual assistant making it easier and more convenient for individuals and groups to plan itineraries including Flight scheduling and hotel booking, and to curate a range of personalized recommendations for a seamless experience.

The app also enables Voice-activated booking and provides travel options within budget. The Pneuma Travel app can be downloaded on the App Store for iPhone users.

To join the TT effect group on this exciting 5-day trip to Cape Town, in collaboration with Pneumatravels, the best cost has been put together, Including Visas, flights, hotel, breakfast, dinner, and activities for the 5 days:
Singles with an economy ticket – NGN1,950,000
Singles with a business class ticket – NGN3,040,000
Double: shared room with an economy ticket – NGN3,225,000
Double: shared room with business class tickets – NGN5,405,000

To join this fun experience in Cape Town, South Africa reach out to: [email protected] or send a DM on Instagram.

To Partner or sponsor #TTtakesCapetown reach out to [email protected] or reach out on Instagram for more enquiries.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Discovering Love Beyond Borders

What Recruiters Are Saying About Writing Job Cover Letters and CVs With AI

Comet Nwosu: The Core Purpose of Life is Loving and Being Loved

Your Mini Guide to Help You Let Go of Stereotypes

Olufunke Olumide: How to Sustain a Family-Owned Business Through Generations
css.php