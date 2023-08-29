The Cleaners Network 20: Changing the Cleaning Narrative in Nigeria

As the cleaning industry evolves and grows, there is a rise of a new generation of cleaning practitioners who have decided to hold the bull by the horns and are at the forefront of the good fight against dirt.

As custodians of the cleanliness of the environment, they have played their parts in maintaining sustainability through the promotion of the UN SDG GOALS 3, 6, 8, 11 & 13.

In celebration of the great feats they have done in the cleaning industry, The Cleaners Network Africa unveiled The Cleaners Network 20 class of 2023 in honour of twenty cleaning practitioners in Nigeria who have put effort into maintaining sustainability and cleanliness in our environment.

Igberase Christabel Ehiaghe, Extreme Scrubb Stacey Chimdia Adol, Chi Kleen Benedicta Ogundiran, CCS Cleaners Joy Aimieghemen, Smilen Cleaning Services Oseni Eshiorahme Saddam, Igie sparkles Uwalaka Odinakachi Charity, Cochis Cleaning Services Amuni Temitope Zainab, The Dusty Detail Cleaning Service Okoloise Blessing, Bluebloise Cleaning Service Chidimma Chukwuma, Primestar Cleaning Services Nkechi Rita Okoronkwo, The Midas Touch Cleaning Services. Ummul Kulchumi Abdulrahman, Clean Express Detailing Solutions Victor Tochukwu Iloh, Crystal Home Deterge Cleaning Service Eze Chioma Blessing, Clean Clinic Lana Olayemi Sarah, Laundry Connect and Cleaning Services Ekhayeme Anita Ekpemi, Anigold Cleaning Service Awaisu Jibril Alhassan, Brilliance hub facility managers Chinedum Israel Okafor, IgoClean Services Ani Edith Chinyere, Anish Laundry & Cleaning Services Olugbemi Richard, Cleanswipe Ventures Ahia Chris Maggie, Call2clean

Sponsored Content