The Cleaners Network 20: Changing the Cleaning Narrative in Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As the cleaning industry evolves and grows, there is a rise of a new generation of cleaning practitioners who have decided to hold the bull by the horns and are at the forefront of the good fight against dirt.

As custodians of the cleanliness of the environment, they have played their parts in maintaining sustainability through the promotion of the UN SDG GOALS 3, 6, 8, 11 & 13.

In celebration of the great feats they have done in the cleaning industry, The Cleaners Network Africa unveiled The Cleaners Network 20 class of 2023 in honour of twenty cleaning practitioners in Nigeria who have put effort into maintaining sustainability and cleanliness in our environment.

  1. Igberase Christabel Ehiaghe, Extreme Scrubb
  2. Stacey Chimdia Adol, Chi Kleen
  3. Benedicta Ogundiran, CCS Cleaners
  4. Joy Aimieghemen, Smilen Cleaning Services
  5. Oseni Eshiorahme Saddam, Igie sparkles
  6. Uwalaka Odinakachi Charity, Cochis Cleaning Services
  7. Amuni Temitope Zainab, The Dusty Detail Cleaning Service
  8. Okoloise Blessing, Bluebloise Cleaning Service
  9. Chidimma Chukwuma, Primestar Cleaning Services
  10. Nkechi Rita Okoronkwo, The Midas Touch Cleaning Services.
  11. Ummul Kulchumi Abdulrahman, Clean Express Detailing Solutions
  12. Victor Tochukwu Iloh, Crystal Home Deterge Cleaning Service
  13. Eze Chioma Blessing, Clean Clinic
  14. Lana Olayemi Sarah, Laundry Connect and Cleaning Services
  15. Ekhayeme Anita Ekpemi, Anigold Cleaning Service
  16. Awaisu Jibril Alhassan, Brilliance hub facility managers
  17. Chinedum Israel Okafor, IgoClean Services
  18. Ani Edith Chinyere, Anish Laundry & Cleaning Services
  19. Olugbemi Richard, Cleanswipe Ventures
  20. Ahia Chris Maggie, Call2clean

Visit their website to see the profile of all awardees and join The Cleaners Network.

