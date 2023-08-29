A Glamorous Night of Triumph as the United for Kids Foundation Celebrates Their 21st Anniversary

In the heart of Columbia, Maryland, the United For Kids Foundation‘s 21st Anniversary Gala unfolded, illuminating the spirit of community and inspiration. The event was one to remember, paving the path for the non-profit to continue their incredible work for numerous years to come.

United For Kids Foundation recently marked its 21st Anniversary, a milestone that not only commemorated two decades of work but also showcased their astounding success in making a difference in countless lives across Nigeria.

This extraordinary evening, held at the prestigious Historic Oakland Manor, USA on August 19th at 7pm, was a symphony of culture, compassion, and celebration. Dressed in stunning traditional attire and elegant evening gowns, attendees from all walks of life gathered to support the organization’s commitment to transforming the lives of less fortunate Nigerian children and families since 2002.

Settling Into the Night

The night had just started when the sun began to set on the hills of the Manor, as guests arrived on the red carpet where they were greeted by the dynamic duo from the podcast Terminal 23 – Feyi and Dolapo. Inside the venue, people were serenaded with performances by instrumentalists – Music by Thirty Four – and a local dance group – Afrochique- that blended tradition and modernity leaving the audience in awe. Attendees also enjoyed delicious refreshments as they encountered both familiar and new acquaintances before the main ceremony began.

The event was hosted by the charismatic and witty MC Bolade who began the segment by emphasizing the importance of the Gala as a testament to UKF’s various initiatives such as providing access to education, healthcare, welfare and addressing critical issues that affect vulnerable populations in Nigeria. As the night continued guests were inspired by speeches from the UKF team and captivating Keynote Speaker; Douglas Eze while eating a delectable dinner.

The Gala also served as a platform to recognize and honor the unsung heroes who have tirelessly contributed to UKF. Awards were presented to donors who have played pivotal roles in uplifting communities and changing lives. Their stories of selflessness and dedication served as an inspiration to all present, reaffirming the belief that collective action can bring about meaningful change.

Additionally, a collection of beautiful art work was donated by a UKF beneficiary and volunteer and auctioned at the event. There was also a raffle draw where seven lucky guests won exciting prizes donated by Onis and Co. which included a fit bit, dual monitor holder, amazon fire stick, tile tracker, ring doorbell, alexa echo dot and fondue pot.

What comes next?

One of the Gala’s most notable achievements was the announcement of a groundbreaking projects such as the expansion of UKF’s famous libraries to Abuja and Kwara to improve access to books and refine reading skills for young children. Furthermore, the UKF Ambassadors Club was also announced to extend UKF’s mission beyond Nigeria and to the diaspora creating a bridge for like minded individuals to volunteer their time to change lives. These ambitious endeavors, made possible through the collective generosity of Gala attendees and donors, reflects the organization’s commitment to sustainable change.

The End of a Spectacular Evening

As the evening came to a close, attendees left with hearts full of hope, a deeper sense of purpose, and a renewed dedication to supporting UKF’s mission to Heal Nigeria and Indeed the World: One Child, One Heart, and One Smile at a time. Over $24,000 was raised to help the organization continue its work for many more years to come! UKF would like to thank all of its donors, guests, sponsors for a wonderful night and their support in allowing them to continue to help children and families for many more years to come. The 21st Gala Celebration was not just a milestone but a resounding triumph—an event that reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to transforming lives and building a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria.

To stay updated on and support current and future UKF projects, visit the website for more information or follow them on instagram and facebook.

Sponsored Content