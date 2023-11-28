New Music: Iremide — Liberty

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, Oreoluwa Dare-Ilori, better known as Iremide, has released a new song titled “Liberty.”

According to the singer, “Liberty is the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life.

This track portrays my artistic style, and in it, I talk about my freedom and how I navigate life withstanding the oppression from enemies and the devil.”

Known for his 2021 hit single “We Move,” which has over 100,000 plays across all digital platforms, “Liberty” is another testament to the singer’s ability and his strive for consistency.

Stream here.

Listen below:

