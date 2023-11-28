Wizkid Turns on the Style in Man About Town’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Cover

Afrobeats musical icon Wizkid graced the cover of the UK-based bi-annual men’s magazine Man About Town’s Autumn/Winter 2023 issue.

Coming on the heels of his sold-out London show in July, the editorial shoot photographed by the talented Kosmas Pavlos sees the Nigerian singer at his stylish best in different iterations of Christian Louboutin.

See the looks below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Man About Town Magazine (@_manabouttownuk)

Watch the behind the scenes footage below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)

Credits:

Photography @kosmaspavlos

Styling @karen_binnszzzz

Editorial Director @charlottejmorton

Editor-in-Chief @damianfoxe

Editor @andreww_wright

Art Director @mike.w.morton

Production Director @bencrankbencrank

Producer @isabellacoleman_

Production Assistant Lola Randall

Hair by @hd_cutz_london

Skin by @clairedegraft

Photography Assistants @lukejohnsonphotographic, Grant Hammilton

Digital Imaging @dienachbarin

Styling Assistant @sorayarizzuto