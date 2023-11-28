Music
Wizkid Turns on the Style in Man About Town’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Cover
Afrobeats musical icon Wizkid graced the cover of the UK-based bi-annual men’s magazine Man About Town’s Autumn/Winter 2023 issue.
Coming on the heels of his sold-out London show in July, the editorial shoot photographed by the talented Kosmas Pavlos sees the Nigerian singer at his stylish best in different iterations of Christian Louboutin.
See the looks below:
View this post on Instagram
Watch the behind the scenes footage below:
View this post on Instagram
Credits:
Photography @kosmaspavlos
Styling @karen_binnszzzz
Editorial Director @charlottejmorton
Editor-in-Chief @damianfoxe
Editor @andreww_wright
Art Director @mike.w.morton
Production Director @bencrankbencrank
Producer @isabellacoleman_
Production Assistant Lola Randall
Hair by @hd_cutz_london
Skin by @clairedegraft
Photography Assistants @lukejohnsonphotographic, Grant Hammilton
Digital Imaging @dienachbarin
Styling Assistant @sorayarizzuto