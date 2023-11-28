Connect with us

Wizkid Turns on the Style in Man About Town's Autumn/Winter 2023 Cover

Watch Davido’s Thrilling Vevo Studio Performance of "Feel"

ICYMI: Offset's Simple Nighttime Skincare Routine Is A Must-See For Every Youthful Beauty Lover

"As soon as we started talking, we never stopped talking." M.I. Abaga on Meeting His Wife Eniola on “Tea With Tay”

Here’s the Visualizer for Lojay’s “Arizona” feat. Olamide

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

New Video: Zlatan — 10 Bottles

New Music: Busta Rhymes feat. Burna Boy — Roboshotta

BN TV: Tems on Releasing Her Gift, Flirting & Staying Unique on the Angie Martinez Show

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Afrobeats musical icon Wizkid graced the cover of the UK-based bi-annual men’s magazine Man About Town’s Autumn/Winter 2023 issue.

Coming on the heels of his sold-out London show in July, the editorial shoot photographed by the talented Kosmas Pavlos sees the Nigerian singer at his stylish best in different iterations of Christian Louboutin.

See the looks below:

Watch the behind the scenes footage below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)

Credits:

Photography @kosmaspavlos
Styling @karen_binnszzzz
Editorial Director @charlottejmorton
Editor-in-Chief @damianfoxe
Editor @andreww_wright
Art Director @mike.w.morton
Production Director @bencrankbencrank
Producer @isabellacoleman_
Production Assistant Lola Randall
Hair by @hd_cutz_london
Skin by @clairedegraft
Photography Assistants @lukejohnsonphotographic, Grant Hammilton
Digital Imaging @dienachbarin
Styling Assistant @sorayarizzuto

