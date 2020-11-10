Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Abimbola Craig’s Fun Birthday Shoot

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood film producer and actress Abimbola Craig turned 34 on Tuesday, November 3rd, and she shared some breathtaking photos to celebrate the day.

If you loved the photos and want to know what it took to achieve them, let Abimbola Craig take you through the fun behind the scenes moments of her birthday shoot… but first, take a look at the beautiful photos.

“Iremide and Joko made this happen, left to me I would just be looking like a bum. Grateful for the amazing people I have around me.” she wrote when she shared the photos on her official page.

Credits:

Photography: @poshclick

Makeup: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

Wigs: @hikkyshair

Outfits: @benedizione

Watch the fun BTS below:

