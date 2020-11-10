Submissions for the 14th Headies Awards are Now Open! Get the Scoop

2020 has no doubt witnessed the release of hit tracks, EPs, albums, outstanding lyrics, beats from key players and talents in the Nigerian music industry. Thankfully, “The Headies” is here with its 14th music edition.

The Headies is one of the most anticipated and glamourous music award ceremonies many looked forward to. From all the glitz & glam from the special red carpet reception with all shades of designs, the memorable appearances from performing artiste to announcing the winners, attendees were definitely prepared for an interesting indulgence of undiluted entertainment.

Falz, Teni, Burna Boy, Mayorkun were amongst the big winners of 13th edition tagged “The Power of A Dream” and Rema winning the Next Rated Award.

Following months of anticipation and delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of The Headies have announced the call to entry and submission of all works released between July 2019 and September 2020.

Also, a new nomination category “Songwriter of the year” has been added to cast a spotlight on hardworking individuals who have all significantly supported the creation of quality music.

You could be the next big winner at the upcoming Headies. Visit www.theheadies.com for more information on how to submit your entry.