And the #Headies2019 WINNERS Are Teni, Rema, Falz, Burna Boy, Zlatan… | See Full List
Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos was all bubbly & lively as music stars, celebrities and prominent people in the Nigerian entertainment industry all came together to storm the venue for 2019 The Headies Awards.
Currently, in its 13th edition and this year’s theme was “The Power of A Dream”.
The Headies is one of the most anticipated & glamourous music award ceremonies many looked forward to. From all the glitz & glam from the special red carpet reception with all shades of designs, the memorable appearances from performing artiste to announcing the winners, attendees were definitely prepared for an interesting indulgence of undiluted entertainment.
This year, Remilekun Khalid Shafaru, popularly known as Reminisce and TV presenter and actress, Nancy Isime were on hosting duties.
Falz, Teni, Burna Boy, Mayorkun were amongst the big winners of the night and trust us to deliver, we have the full list of winners for you.
Here’s the full list
Best Pop Single — Teni (Case)
Producer of the Year — Killertunes (Fake Love by Duncan Mighty & Starboy)
Best Rap Album — Falz (Moral Instruction)
Best R&B/Pop Album — Mayorkun (Mayor of Lagos)
Best Music Video — Clarence Peters (Dangote)
Best R&B Single — Seyi Shay feat. Runtown (Gimme Love)
Best Collabo — Burnaboy feat. Zlatan (Give Dem)
Best Rap Single — Falz (Talk)
Best Vocal Performance (Male) — Wurld
Best Vocal Performance (Female) — Teni
Next Rated — Rema
Hip-Hop World Revelation — Mayorkun
Lyricist on the Roll — AQ (Crown)
Best Street-Hop Artiste — Chinko Ekun (Able God)
Best Recording of the Year — Teni (Uyo Meyo)
Best Alternative Song — Johnny Drille (Finding Efe)
Album of the Year — Falz (Moral Instruction)
Special Recognition Award — Paul Okoye (Paul OO of Upfront and Personal)
Artiste of the year — Burna Boy
Song of the year — Burna Boy (Ye)
Headies’ Viewer’s Choice — Teni
Best Performer — Yemi Alade
Rookie of the Year — Barry Jyah
