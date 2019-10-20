Connect with us

And the #Headies2019 WINNERS Are Teni, Rema, Falz, Burna Boy, Zlatan… | See Full List

Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos was all bubbly & lively as music stars, celebrities and prominent people in the Nigerian entertainment industry all came together to storm the venue for 2019 The Headies Awards.

Currently, in its 13th edition and this year’s theme was “The Power of A Dream”.

The Headies is one of the most anticipated & glamourous music award ceremonies many looked forward to. From all the glitz & glam from the special red carpet reception with all shades of designs, the memorable appearances from performing artiste to announcing the winners, attendees were definitely prepared for an interesting indulgence of undiluted entertainment.

This year, Remilekun Khalid Shafaru, popularly known as Reminisce and TV presenter and actress, Nancy Isime were on hosting duties.

Falz, Teni, Burna Boy, Mayorkun were amongst the big winners of the night and trust us to deliver, we have the full list of winners for you.

Here’s the full list

Best Pop Single — Teni (Case)

Producer of the Year — Killertunes (Fake Love by Duncan Mighty & Starboy)

Best Rap Album — Falz (Moral Instruction)

Best R&B/Pop Album — Mayorkun (Mayor of Lagos)

Best Music Video — Clarence Peters (Dangote)

Best R&B Single — Seyi Shay feat. Runtown (Gimme Love)

Best Collabo — Burnaboy feat. Zlatan (Give Dem)

Best Rap Single — Falz (Talk)

Best Vocal Performance (Male) — Wurld

Best Vocal Performance (Female) — Teni

Next Rated — Rema

Hip-Hop World Revelation — Mayorkun

Lyricist on the Roll — AQ (Crown)

Best Street-Hop Artiste — Chinko Ekun (Able God)

Best Recording of the Year — Teni (Uyo Meyo)

Best Alternative Song — Johnny Drille (Finding Efe)

Album of the Year — Falz (Moral Instruction)

Special Recognition Award — Paul Okoye (Paul OO of Upfront and Personal)

Artiste of the year — Burna Boy

Song of the year — Burna Boy (Ye)

Headies’ Viewer’s Choice — Teni

Best Performer —  Yemi Alade

Rookie of the Year — Barry Jyah

7 Comments

  1. olowolafe seun

    October 20, 2019 at 6:45 am

    nice one

    Reply

  2. Lil funcho

    October 20, 2019 at 6:57 am

    Congratulation to you all… more of it to come

    Reply

  3. Harrison

    October 20, 2019 at 7:40 am

    I love all the winners, this is one of the best selection headis have ever done…Teni deserve all the awards she got

    1
    Reply

  4. habeeb

    October 20, 2019 at 7:49 am

    rema don’t deserve the award is zlantan

    1
    Reply

  5. babatunde holas

    October 20, 2019 at 8:03 am

    why why why……fireboy dml is left out, this is encouraging to the talented guy

    1
    Reply

  6. Shakyll

    October 20, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Wow. Cool but best single goes to peruzzi-majesty

    Reply

  7. Shakyll

    October 20, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Best collabo chikun ekun ft johnny drille-calling😉

    Reply

