And the Winner of #Headies2019 Next Rated Award is.......Rema!

The year 2019 has no doubt witnessed the rise of so many talented singers, slowly dominating the music industry. With every month, comes a hit song from these fast-rising stars who seem to have developed a spirit of healthy competition amongst themselves.

The Next Rated award at the annual Headies is a highly coveted prize won by the ‘upcoming’ act who has shown the most promise in the year in review. Winners also get a car and join an influential ‘alumni’ of previous superstar winners.

The nominees for this year’s next rated award are Rema, Joe boy, Fireboy, DML, Victor AD and Lyta Zlatan and the winner is…

Rema!

Watch his acceptance speech below

Photo Credit: @heisrema