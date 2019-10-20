Connect with us

And the Winner of #Headies2019 Next Rated Award is.......Rema!

#StarboyFest was too LIT! Take a Look at the Highlights

Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

First Photos from the #Headies2019: It Was Glam, Glam & More Glam from your FAVE Celebrities

And the #Headies2019 WINNERS Are Teni, Rema, Falz, Burna Boy, Zlatan... | See Full List

They Came, Saw & Peppered Us! Here’s How Your #BBNaija 2019 Faves Slayed at #Headies2019

D’Banj is Back on Daddy Duties & We are so Excited!

New Music: Dapiano feat. Wande Coal - Sanwo-Olu

New Music: Ycee - Dakun

New Music: Krept & Konan feat. Wizkid - G Love

And the Winner of #Headies2019 Next Rated Award is…….Rema!

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The year 2019 has no doubt witnessed the rise of so many talented singers, slowly dominating the music industry. With every month, comes a hit song from these fast-rising stars who seem to have developed a spirit of healthy competition amongst themselves.

The Next Rated award at the annual Headies is a highly coveted prize won by the ‘upcoming’ act who has shown the most promise in the year in review. Winners also get a car and join an influential ‘alumni’ of previous superstar winners.

The nominees for this year’s next rated award are Rema, Joe boy, Fireboy, DML, Victor AD and Lyta Zlatan and the winner is…

Rema! 

Watch his acceptance speech below

Photo Credit: @heisrema

Related Topics:
