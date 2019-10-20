First Photos from the #Headies2019: It Was Glam, Glam & More Glam from your FAVE Celebrities

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Heyy BNers! It’s that time of the year again for Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music awards, “The Headies” which is all set for its 13th edition tagged “The Power of a Dream“.

The award ceremony is held at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre and it was an action packed and thrilling show as nominees were rewarded for a successful year and top-notch performances were delivered by your favourite acts.

As expected, our favourite celebrities showed up to the event looking all glammed up and exquisite in their various outfits.

Check them out below

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Toke Makinwa

Tobi Bakre

Dotun

Denola Grey

Andrea Giaccaglia

Eyinna Nwigwe

Alex Unusual

Ubi Franklin

Amanda Dara

Williams Uchemba

Williams Uchemba

Bryan Okwara

Stephanie

Stephanie

Dr Sid

IK Ogbonna & Alex Ekubo

Eniola Badmus

MC Rhelax

Victoria Eze

Pretty Mike

DJ Sose

Gbenro Ajibade

Lisa George

DJ Jimmy Jatt

Tony Tetuila

I Go Save

Chi Nwakanma

Ariyike Dimples

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

