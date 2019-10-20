Events
Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019
The Headies 2019 was a night of glitz, glamour, music, dance, happy & memorable moments.
The 13th edition of the music award was held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and was hosted by the blonde-gang (lol) Nancy Isime & Reminisce.
While Teni, Falz, Rema, Burna Boy bagged awards, we were totally blown away by the artists who performed on stage.
We can’t help but share with you six must-see performances at the award ceremony.
Here’s how the Ceremony Opened
Zaaki Azzay‘s Opening Performance
Zaki Azzay gave us a major blast from the past
Wurld Sonorous Performance
Styl Plus on stage
Oldies but golden! Styl Plus got the ladies excited with their performance.
Sunny Neji
Duncan Mighty
Teni & Mike singing ‘Case’ on stage
The night wouldn’t have been complete without Teni featuring the remix master, Mike with his ‘Mc Oluuuommo’.