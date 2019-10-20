Lights, Music & Dance! 7 Must See Performances from #Headies2019

The Headies 2019 was a night of glitz, glamour, music, dance, happy & memorable moments.

The 13th edition of the music award was held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and was hosted by the blonde-gang (lol) Nancy Isime & Reminisce.

While Teni, Falz, Rema, Burna Boy bagged awards, we were totally blown away by the artists who performed on stage.

We can’t help but share with you six must-see performances at the award ceremony.

Here’s how the Ceremony Opened

Zaaki Azzay‘s Opening Performance

Zaki Azzay gave us a major blast from the past

Wurld Sonorous Performance

Styl Plus on stage

Oldies but golden! Styl Plus got the ladies excited with their performance.

Sunny Neji

Duncan Mighty

Teni & Mike singing ‘Case’ on stage

The night wouldn’t have been complete without Teni featuring the remix master, Mike with his ‘Mc Oluuuommo’.