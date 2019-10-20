Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Premieres “Farming” in Nigeria

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje‘s directorial debut, Farming, premiered yesterday October 19t in Nigeria and the event was attended by Nollywood actors, celebrities and movie enthusiasts.

Adewale who arrived Nigeria earlier this week, attended media rounds, including an exclusive screening of the movie at FilmHouse cinemas where he gave more insight with a Q&A session into his experience growing up as a kid “farmed” from Nigeria to the UK and the motive behind the story.

Farming’ will be released from October 25th to cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries.

Check out photos from the premiere below: