Now you have a Chance to Watch Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's Movie "Farming" in a Cinema Near You

It's Back! Watch 'Choices & Evocation' - Season 2 (EP1) of Adenike Adebayo's "360 with Abby"

Lilian Esoro Gets Cheeky and Flaunts Her Bod in Racy Photo

From Women Empowerment Conversations to Preparing Homemade Yoghurt & Strawberry Sauce... Watch Episode 13 of "Mercy's Menu"

#BBNaija's Tacha Bags First Deal as Brand Ambassador

Ini Edo signs Endorsement Deal with Transport Company

Here's Your First Look at the Trailer for "Atlantics" by French-Senegalese Filmmaker Mati Diop

The Trailer for Disney's Remake of 1955 Classic “Lady and the Tramp” is Here | Watch

Watch Trailer for Adaora Nwodo's Sickle Cell Awareness Movie "Crescent" Starring Ivie Okujaye, Dino Melaye, Chigul, Ayoola Ayolola, Michelle Dede

Actress Wumi Toriola & Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s highly anticipated movie, “Farming” is finally coming to Nigerian cinemas.

‘Farming’ will be released across West Africa from October 25th to cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries.

Farming is the true life story of the writer/director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, which tells the extraordinary journey of how he was a fostered Nigerian boy who, struggling to find an identity, falls in with a skinhead gang in 1980s England.

You can check out the trailer here.

It stars Genevieve Nnaji, Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Dagleish, Jaime Winstone, among others.

