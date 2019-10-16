Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s highly anticipated movie, “Farming” is finally coming to Nigerian cinemas.

‘Farming’ will be released across West Africa from October 25th to cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana and other West African countries.

Farming is the true life story of the writer/director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, which tells the extraordinary journey of how he was a fostered Nigerian boy who, struggling to find an identity, falls in with a skinhead gang in 1980s England.

It stars Genevieve Nnaji, Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Dagleish, Jaime Winstone, among others.