Lilian Esoro Gets Cheeky and Flaunts Her Bod in Racy Photo

Lilian Esoro took to her Instagram page to flaunt her hot bod in a lovely cut-out bodysuit and patterned Kimono.

The actress’ catchphrase for this year has been “Giving them Hot Hot”, and she truly has been giving everyone some hot looks back-to-back-to-back!.

She captioned the sultry photo: “My own summer just started! The Money Year. Give them Hot Hot”.

Well, since her summer is just getting started, expect some more hotness on your timeline.

Photo Credit: lilianesoro