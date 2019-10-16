Lauren London awarded Custodianship of Son with Nipsey Hussle

Months after Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside his clothing store, his family has been granted custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani. Also, his long time partner Lauren London has gained custodianship of their three-year-old son’s estate.

According to reports by TMZ, a judge signed off on Nipsey’s immediate family, including siblings Samantha Smith, Sam Asghedom, and another person named Angelique Smith, being appointed guardians of his daughter Emani. The 10-year-old’s birth mother, Tanisha Foster, had been described as ‘unfit’ by Nipsey’s family, with reports stating there is bad blood between them.

According to TMZ, there was never a dispute between Lauren and Nipsey’s family, with their young son Kross reportedly set to inherit $1 million from his dad’s estate. It’s been claimed Emani will also inherit the other half of Nipsey’s fortune.