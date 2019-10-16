Newly Crowned MBGN Nyekachi Douglas will represent Nigeria at the 2019 Miss World Contest!

The newly crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2019, Nyekachi Douglas, has been announced as the official representative of Nigeria in the forthcoming Miss World contest.

The organizers of the Miss World contest made the announcement via their Instagram page. They wrote: “Congratulations to @nyeka_d the newly crowned representative from Nigeria 👑#missworld #nigeria #beautywithapurpose.”

Miss Onyekachi Douglas will represent Nigeria at the 69th edition of the Miss World pageant, coming up on December 14, 2019 at the ExCeL London in United Kingdom.

Photo Credit: @nyeka_d