Beauty
#BNxMBGN19: And MBGN 2019 Queen Title was Bestowed on… Nyekachi Douglas (Miss Rivers)
The 2019 edition of Silverbird‘s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageantry ended a few minutes ago with Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas crowned winner.
She will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2019 pageantry which will be held on December 14th, at the ExCeL London in London.
The Happy Queen bursting some moves
Before the Queen was announced, this is a list of the Top 15 selected:
Miss Zamfara, Tamarabrakemi Tonwerigha
Miss Taraba, Olutosin Araromi
Miss Abia, Michelle Nwagbara
Miss Bayelsa, Becky Ogene
Miss Delta, Joy Ossai
Miss Ebonyi, Joy Ejiro Akpokiniovo
Miss Kano, Ezinne Offiah
Miss Bauchi, Chiamaka Nlemoha
Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas
Miss Abuja, Pamela Ifejoku
Miss Imo, Ugonna Njemanze
Miss Edo, Akeelah Aminu
Miss Anambra, Agatha Chukwuelue
Miss Enugu, Munachimso Oji
Miss Katsina, Chidinma Nwachukwu
The runners-up below:
First Runner-up (MBGN Universe): Miss Taraba
Second Runner-up (MBGN Tourism): Miss Abuja
Third Runner-up (MBGN ECOWAS): Miss Edo
See other winners below:
Miss Amity: Miss Rivers (Nyekachi Douglas)
Miss Photogenic: Miss Kwara (Folakemi Yunusa)
Best Talent: Miss Ogun (Temitope Are)
Model of the Year: Miss Delta (Joy Ossai)
Best Evening Wear: Miss Taraba (Olutosin Araromi)
Best National Costume: Miss Abia (Michelle Nwagbara)
Face of Lush: Miss Adamawa (Cynthia Afuzy)
Congratulations to all winners and all the beauties.