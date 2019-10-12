BNxMBGN19: And MBGN 2019 Queen Title was Bestowed on... Nyekachi Douglas (Miss Rivers)

The 2019 edition of Silverbird‘s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageantry ended a few minutes ago with Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas crowned winner.

She will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2019 pageantry which will be held on December 14th, at the ExCeL London in London.

The Happy Queen bursting some moves

Before the Queen was announced, this is a list of the Top 15 selected:

Miss Zamfara, Tamarabrakemi Tonwerigha

Miss Taraba, Olutosin Araromi

Miss Abia, Michelle Nwagbara

Miss Bayelsa, Becky Ogene

Miss Delta, Joy Ossai

Miss Ebonyi, Joy Ejiro Akpokiniovo

Miss Kano, Ezinne Offiah

Miss Bauchi, Chiamaka Nlemoha

Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Abuja, Pamela Ifejoku

Miss Imo, Ugonna Njemanze

Miss Edo, Akeelah Aminu

Miss Anambra, Agatha Chukwuelue

Miss Enugu, Munachimso Oji

Miss Katsina, Chidinma Nwachukwu

The runners-up below:

First Runner-up (MBGN Universe): Miss Taraba

Second Runner-up (MBGN Tourism): Miss Abuja

Third Runner-up (MBGN ECOWAS): Miss Edo

See other winners below:

Miss Amity: Miss Rivers (Nyekachi Douglas)

Miss Photogenic: Miss Kwara (Folakemi Yunusa)

Best Talent: Miss Ogun (Temitope Are)

Model of the Year: Miss Delta (Joy Ossai)

Best Evening Wear: Miss Taraba (Olutosin Araromi)

Best National Costume: Miss Abia (Michelle Nwagbara)

Face of Lush: Miss Adamawa (Cynthia Afuzy)

Congratulations to all winners and all the beauties.