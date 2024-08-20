Beauty
Meet the 25 Contestants Competing for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 Crown
The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant is back for its 2024 edition, following the success of last year’s event. The organisers have announced that this year’s winner will receive ₦10 million in cash along with other prizes, emphasising the pageant’s commitment to empowering women.
This year, 25 contestants, including newcomer Chidimma Adetshina, will represent different states across Nigeria. Last year’s winner, Mitchel Ihezue from Imo State, went on to represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador. The 2024 winner will similarly represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this November, while the runner-up will participate in the Miss Supranational pageant.
Arthur Ngwube, Brand Manager of Silverbird Group, unveiled the official theme for this year’s competition, ‘Digital Divas.’ He said this theme reflects the growing significance of digital presence and influence, urging the delegates to leverage technology, social media, and digital platforms in their journey toward the crown.
Anthony Abraham, the Camp Coordinator, shared details about the activities lined up for the delegates during their one-week stay at Festival Hotel Festac. These activities are designed to challenge and enhance the contestants’ skills in various areas:
- Pitch for Business Ideas: Delegates will present innovative business ideas, fostering entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.
- Fashion Show: This event will allow delegates to showcase their style and fashion sense, highlighting the creativity of Nigerian fashion brands.
- Tea Party: A refined social event aimed at promoting networking and building relationships among delegates and stakeholders.
Voting has officially begun, allowing the public to cast their votes for their favourite contestant as many times as they wish. The voting process will remain open until the eve of the event on August 30, 2024, engaging the public in selecting the next Miss Universe Nigeria.
Meet the 25 contestants below:
Abia State – Chioma Muna Nkumeh
Occupation: Model
Interests: Humanitarian work
Quote: “Having come out myself, I want to help others do the same.”
Abuja – Lucille Oputa
Occupation: Actor and Entrepreneur
Interests: Advocacy, Empowerment, and Social Justice
Quote: “I stand for every voice that needs to be heard and every dream that wants to thrive.”
Akwa Ibom – Happiness Enetak
Occupation: Broadcaster and Beautician
Interests: Personal development and social impact
Quote: “I believe in designing people’s lives.”
Anambra – Paula Ezendu
Occupation: Model
Interests: Quality health for everyone
Quote: “They say the universe listens to stubborn people’s hearts, but for me, resilient people’s hearts will command the universe to listen.”
Bayelsa – Fortune Kurubo
Occupation: Podcaster
Interests: Women’s health
Quote: “I am passionate about women’s reproductive health issues.”
Benue – Joy Omanibe
Occupation: Air Hostess/Cosmetologist/Aesthetician
Interests: Child Welfare and Rural Development
Quote: “I will amplify my advocacy focused on education and healthcare for children living in rural areas.”
Cross River – Emmanuella Igbodor
Occupation: Model
Interests: Humanitarian work
Quote: “I am committed to making a difference and I want to offer a unique perspective on creating change beyond the beauty aspect.”
Delta – Sarah Ruese Olotu
Occupation: Medical doctor
Interests: National representation
Quote: “My vision is to humbly represent our beloved country on a global stage as the Miss Universe platform.”
Ebonyi – Orji Mother Teresa
Occupation: Model
Interests: Advocacy
Quote: “I am confident that I will win and in turn, I will use my platform to advocate for causes that are personal and close to my heart.”
Edo – Edeifo Brittany Aikhuele
Occupation: Model
Interests: Children, health care and education
Quote: “I promise to continue serving our great nation through advocacy for children, healthcare, and education.”
Ekiti – Esther Gabriel
Occupation: Human Resources professional
Interests: Girl child education
Quote: “I want to use the Miss Universe platform to campaign for causes I am passionate about, especially those related to girl child education.”
Enugu -Uchechi Uchenna
Occupation: Poet/Storyteller
Interests: Mental health and education for under privileged children
Quote: “If I win, I will focus on my personal advocacy for mental health and education for underprivileged children.”
Imo – Quenneth Igbokwe
Occupation: Fintech professional
Interests: Women suffering from domestic violence
Quote: “My vision is to help women who are victims of domestic violence escape their relationships before it’s too late. I intend to provide financial and mental support to help them regain their confidence and move forward.”
Kaduna – Sophia Chika Nelson
Occupation: Beauty entrepreneur
Interests: Women empowerment
Quote: “With the crown, I can push my plan on a bigger scale.”
Kogi – Zuleihat Oyarazi
Occupation: Fashion model
Interests: Dream fulfillment
Quote: “I will fulfill my dream of becoming an ambassador of strength for the next generation and bring the Miss Universe crown home.”
Kwara – Ufa Dania
Occupation: Content creator
Interests: Social impact
Quote: “I am here to champion important causes, empower others, and create a positive impact that extends far beyond this pageant and into the community.”
Lagos – Favour John
Occupation: Makeup artist
Interests: Youth empowerment and inspiration
Quote: “I want to inspire people, impact lives, and remind young people to believe in themselves and their abilities.”
Niger – Priscillia Umehea
Occupation: Product designer
Interests: Global impact
Quote: “I want to make a positive impact on the world.”
Ogun – Deborah Anosike
Occupation: Model
Interests: Education and women’s empowerment
Quote: “I will create a platform that will make schools accessible to children and empower women in Nigeria.”
Ondo – Peace Ayegbidun
Occupation: Fashion designer
Interests: Social impact
Quote: “I am living proof that women can be strong, beautiful, resilient, and successful businesswomen.”
Osun – Ifunanya Nledo
Interests: National representation
Quote: “I want to represent Nigeria on the international stage”
Oyo – Elizabeth Salawu
Occupation: Entertainer
Interests: Mental health, technology, and wellness
Quote: “I will use fitness and technology to create a society where we prioritise mental health.”
Plateau – Chioma Ogbonnna
Occupation: Model and baker
Interests: Humanitarian services
Quote: “I plan to give back through my foundation, COCF.”
Rivers – Nyekachi Douglas
Occupation: Model and actor
Interests: Pageant reform and advocacy
Quote: “I want to refocus Nigerian pageants on their core purpose: advocacy.”
Taraba – Chidimma Adetshina
Occupation: Model
Interests: Inclusion, Diversity and Social Impact
Quote: “As women, we have faced adversity, and I want to use my voice and story, along with the Miss Universe Nigeria platform, to promote inclusion and acceptance. I also want to educate people about the power of diversity in building a strong community that benefits everyone.”