inDrive's doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation's 'Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project'

From Clicks to Progress: S.M.I.L.E Celebrates Youth Digital Pathways at International Youth Day 2024

Celebrating 20 Years of Great Food, Happy Customers, and Growing Opportunities with Sundry Foods

LG OLED In-Store Gaming Challenge ends In Style | Get the Scoop

Muvmnt Studio Hosts Media Industry Leaders at Exclusive Watch Party for "The Duke Rants"

Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Efya & More to Attend the International Women of Power Awards

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Economy Conference

The Africa Creative Market is Back for its Third Edition this September, 2024

The Heat Is On: Rexona Deodorant Roll-On Brings a Thrilling Task to BBNaija

inDrive’s doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

Celebrating Top Drivers and Reinforcing Commitment to Drivers’ Support
Published

3 hours ago

 on

L-R: Business Development Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladiemji; Driver Acquisition Supervisor, inDrive Nigeria, Catherine Akindele; Winner, doXgetY initiative, Taofeek Olatunji and Branch Manager, Lagos, Innoson Group of Companies, Charles Chukwuma during the grand finale of the inDrive’s doXgetY initiative held in Lagos today

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, celebrated the culmination of its highly successful doXgetY initiative with a grand finale event in Surulere, Lagos, where exceptional drivers were rewarded with brand-new IVM cars. This event marked the conclusion of a campaign that has significantly impacted the lives and earnings of drivers in Nigeria, further reinforcing inDrive’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

The doXgetY programme was introduced in response to the escalating cost of living in Nigeria. Its goal was to alleviate the financial burden on drivers by offering a rewards programme. This initiative provided high-performing inDrive drivers in Lagos and Abuja with prizes such as fuel vouchers and other incentives, helping them manage operational costs during these challenging economic times.

Throughout the campaign, which ran from March 25th, 2024 to July 31st, 2024, drivers who registered on the inDrive platform and completed the required number of trips within the indicated timeline were eligible to participate. Every two weeks, winners were selected to receive the rewards, motivating them to continue their hard work and dedication.

At the grand finale, the three-star prize winners were honoured with IVM cars, celebrating their outstanding performance and loyalty to the inDrive platform.

Timothy Oladimeji, Business Development Manager at inDrive Nigeria, spoke at the event, highlighting the programme’s success and the company’s unwavering dedication to driver welfare.

“The success of this campaign is a testament to inDrive’s growing influence and our commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who rely on our services,” he said.

Oladimeji further emphasised that inDrive’s mission goes beyond providing rides; it is about creating experiences that resonate with users and contribute to a fairer, more equitable industry.

“With campaigns like doXgetY, we demonstrate our dedication to inclusivity and economic opportunity. Our people-centric approach, where fares are negotiated directly between riders and drivers, remains at the core of our mission to be a human-tech company that prioritises fairness and transparency,” he added.

About inDrive
inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 750 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to positively impacting the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model, and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality, and other vital initiatives.

For more information, visit their website.

