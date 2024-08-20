Connect with us

AXA & Slot Team Up: Get Paid up to ₦50K for Your Broken Phone Screen

Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation's 'Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project'

inDrive’s doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

Learning to Lead: David and Ese’s Remarkable Journey With ALX

Explore Wigwe University's Exciting Scholarship Opportunity—Here’s All You Need to Know

From Clicks to Progress: S.M.I.L.E Celebrates Youth Digital Pathways at International Youth Day 2024

Shopaholic’ Episode 7: Kiekie’s Fashion Haul at ALDO, Mobos Plus Must-Have Shoes & Accessories

Celebrating 20 Years of Great Food, Happy Customers, and Growing Opportunities with Sundry Foods

LG OLED In-Store Gaming Challenge ends In Style | Get the Scoop

Muvmnt Studio Hosts Media Industry Leaders at Exclusive Watch Party for "The Duke Rants"

by AXA Mansard Insurance
Published

5 hours ago

 on

What will you do if the screen of your phone breaks today? Couple it together with a rubber band. Or just go about with a cracked screen?

We know that your phone is not just a communication device, it’s an expression of your steeze and an important part of your daily life. Your phone and tab are your mini offices, business centre, leisure points, and social channels.

You will agree that phone damage, especially that of the screen and motherboard can be very frustrating. Not only does it disfigure your phone, but some other parts of your phone can also stop functioning properly, making your device experience exasperating. Above all, it might even be too expensive to fix immediately, costing you time, energy and money.

But it’s no longer all doom and gloom because with AXA and Slot If you break it, we will fix it! AXA Mansard in partnership with Slot has just launched a Device Insurance product, aimed at subsidizing the cost of device repair.  So, with just N2,500, you will enjoy a discount of N50,000 on your phone screen repair with Slot.

That isn’t all, you also get to enjoy a free motherboard replacement for your phone, for the same amount within the policy period.

So, when are you getting your device insured? Chat with them on @AXAMansard_ on Instagram, and AXAMansard on Facebook and Twitter, and also visit their website to learn more about Device Insurance and how you can get it for your phone.

Terms & Conditions

  • Activations can be made on both old and new devices at N2,500 per card
  • Multiple cards can be applied to one device at N2,500 per card with an insurance value of N50,000 each
  • The insurance validity period is 6 months during which insurance can only be claimed once
  • Motherboard replacement is covered up to the value of N50,000
  • In cases where damage is to both the motherboard and screen, the user is covered up to the value of N50,000 still
  • Insurance can be reactivated if used within 6 months

Terms and Conditions apply

