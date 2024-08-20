AXA & Slot Team Up: Get Paid up to ₦50K for Your Broken Phone Screen

What will you do if the screen of your phone breaks today? Couple it together with a rubber band. Or just go about with a cracked screen?

We know that your phone is not just a communication device, it’s an expression of your steeze and an important part of your daily life. Your phone and tab are your mini offices, business centre, leisure points, and social channels.

You will agree that phone damage, especially that of the screen and motherboard can be very frustrating. Not only does it disfigure your phone, but some other parts of your phone can also stop functioning properly, making your device experience exasperating. Above all, it might even be too expensive to fix immediately, costing you time, energy and money.

But it’s no longer all doom and gloom because with AXA and Slot If you break it, we will fix it! AXA Mansard in partnership with Slot has just launched a Device Insurance product, aimed at subsidizing the cost of device repair. So, with just N2,500, you will enjoy a discount of N50,000 on your phone screen repair with Slot.

That isn’t all, you also get to enjoy a free motherboard replacement for your phone, for the same amount within the policy period.

So, when are you getting your device insured? Chat with them on @AXAMansard_ on Instagram, and AXAMansard on Facebook and Twitter, and also visit their website to learn more about Device Insurance and how you can get it for your phone.

Terms & Conditions

Activations can be made on both old and new devices at N2,500 per card

Multiple cards can be applied to one device at N2,500 per card with an insurance value of N50,000 each

The insurance validity period is 6 months during which insurance can only be claimed once

Motherboard replacement is covered up to the value of N50,000

In cases where damage is to both the motherboard and screen, the user is covered up to the value of N50,000 still

Insurance can be reactivated if used within 6 months

Terms and Conditions apply

Sponsored Content