Get rewarded with a Free Wireless Printer when you Purchase an Eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC in the Ongoing Back to School Promotion

ASUS today launched its annual Back to School promotion in Nigeria, albeit in select partner stores offering students, teachers, and parents a free wireless printer with the purchase of select Windows 10 PC laptops.

With the purchase of an eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC, which includes the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM431DA Laptop, ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA, ASUS VivoBook S14 S432FA, an ASUS VivoBook M412DA, students, teachers, and parents will get a free wireless printer.

To qualify for the promotion, students, teachers or parents simply need to use the code BTS-BN at the store when buying the eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC.

The ASUS Back to School deals are available to students, their parents, and teachers in ASUS partner stores that include Office land, Slot, Mr. Gee, Westgate, and Perfect Print.

Contact ASUS authorized dealers to make purchases. Offer valid while stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

