Get rewarded with a Free Wireless Printer when you Purchase an Eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC in the Ongoing Back to School Promotion

Boomerang's Magic Makers is Celebrating Nigeria at 60 & Kids can be a Part of all the Fun

60 Meals in 60 Locations - Maggi to celebrate Independence Day with Virtual Cooking Event tagged 'A Taste of Sixty"

Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

Samsung unveils its 2020 Consumer Product Range & it's a Pure Show of Revolutionary and Innovative Technology

Hennessy XO marks its 150th Anniversary with an Outstanding Virtual Immersive Experience by Cai Guo Qiang

Emmanuel Umoga emerges as Millionaire in the Humber Group #TYLgames Launch Event

Bigger, Faster & Stronger! The New Infinix HOT 10 is here and it guarantees Unlimited Fun!

For as low as 25k, you can be a Landlord in the Adron Homes ‘60-60 Empowering Everyone’ Promo

Onyeka Onwenu set to release Memoir titled ‘ My Father’s Daughter’ - A Peek into her Private, Political & Musical Journey | October 1st

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

ASUS today launched its annual Back to School promotion in Nigeria, albeit in select partner stores offering students, teachers, and parents a free wireless printer with the purchase of select Windows 10 PC laptops.

With the purchase of an eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC, which includes the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM431DA Laptop, ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX362FA, ASUS VivoBook S14 S432FA, an ASUS VivoBook M412DA, students, teachers, and parents will get a free wireless printer.

To qualify for the promotion, students, teachers or parents simply need to use the code BTS-BN at the store when buying the eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC. 

The ASUS Back to School deals are available to students, their parents, and teachers in ASUS partner stores that include Office land, Slot, Mr. Gee, Westgate, and Perfect Print. 

Contact ASUS authorized dealers to make purchases. Offer valid while stocks last. Terms and Conditions apply.

#ASUS #ZenBook #VivoBook #BackToSchool

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

