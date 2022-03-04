Explore & Pre-order the newly-launched ASUS Series Here

ASUS has recently launched the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED and Vivobook Pro Series. In this article, you will find out how to pre-order these incredible devices.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401)

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a slim, light, and ultra-versatile convertible laptop equipped with a 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen, which has a 16:10 aspect ratio to give you a bigger visual workspace than a standard 16:9 display. According to ASUS, this screen displays the deepest blacks and the most vivid colours.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. With up to 16 GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the storage of this device relies on an SSD up to 1 TB, giving all-round performance for smooth multitasking and effortless productivity.

An ASUS Intelligent Performance technology present in the laptop allows it to be regulated between work and leisure mode with maximum performance.

As with all Zenbook Flip, ASUS equipped the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED with a precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge system that allows the screen to be rotated 180° and turns the laptop into a tablet. Asides from the ability to switch between a laptop, stand, tent, tablet, or anything in between — the touchscreen supports a 4096-pressure-level stylus.

Weighing only 1.4 kg and measuring a slim 15.9 mm, this new laptop PC has Ultrafast PCIe® 4.0 x4 SSD storage and gigabit-class Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) as well as Bluetooth 5.0. The ScreenPad and NumPad digital keypad, up to 3840X2400 resolution, HDR enhanced realism, 88% screen-to-body ratio, and up to 550nits brightness, are other details incorporated into this device.

It has a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is PANTONE® Validated for ultra-vivid, ultra-accurate colors. OLED technology gives you true blacks for enhanced realism, and it cares for the eyes with TÜV-certified for low blue-light emissions.

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED displays have a 0.2 ms response time – the fastest of any laptop, and 50x faster7 than the average laptop LCD display.

To preorder, click here Zenbook 14 OLED (UP5401) Pre-Order.

VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED (N7600/N7400)

Specially designed for content creators and consumers with the creative edge, the ASUS’ VivoBook Pro OLED series has powerful performance and clever technology, featuring industry-first innovations such as ASUS Dial and a touchpad that can support the stylus.

The VivoBook Pro OLED has a 14-inch/16-inch variant – VivoBook Pro 14X OLED and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. They feature a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or Intel Core i7, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

A special feature of both new VivoBook Pro 14X/16X is the ASUS DialPad – a virtual version of the ASUS Dial rotary controller of the new ProArt StudioBooks, which is integrated into the touchpad.

The exclusive DialPad allows precise and intuitive control of creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design with up to a 96Wh high-capacity battery empowers users to work in undisturbed peace.

VivoBook Pro 14X/16X OLED also offers the anodized-metal 0° Black and Cool Silver or weave-coating Meteor White and Comet Grey color options, inspiring users to unleash the possibilities for a bright, colorful future.

The VivoBook Pro 14X (N7400) has a WQXGA resolution, 2880×1800 pixels while the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) features a 3840×2400 pixels and a 6:10 aspect ratio. Both are 400 nits bright and offer 100% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. Both have VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification, are Pantone-validated, and are certified as eye-friendly by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions.

The ultra-sharp OLED displays with up to 4K resolution and up to 400 nits of brightness deliver clear and lifelike colours and images in every situation.

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) offers true-to-life colours and rich blacks.

The 16 GB DDR4 RAM enables smooth multitasking even when using many applications simultaneously, while up to 1TB PCIe SSD memory offers fast data transfer and plenty of space for creative projects.

With its customisable controls, the touchpad offers optimal conditions for those who value ease of use as much as performance. Besides logging in via the fingerprint sensor in the Enter key, the extensive connectivity is also convenient: there are many connections such as a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen. 2 (Thunderbolt 4) and a USB 3.2 Type-A Gen. 1 port, two USB 2.0, and one HDMI 1.4 connection.

With its impressive performance, ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED has a slim and light design. The notebook weighs 1.95 grams with its 18.9millimetre slim aluminium housing. It runs up to 14 hours of battery life.

The ASUS VivoBook 14X OLED has a powerful performance in a more compact format. The 14-inch NanoEdge display runs at 90 Hertz and offers up to 2.8K resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent. This device is very well suited for professional demands.

This model runs a long battery life of up to 9 hours. With a weave finish and dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus that ensures the right working temperature, it weighs just 1.45 grams and is 17.9 millimetres thick.

To preorder, click here: Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED Pre-Order.

