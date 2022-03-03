Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole set to Speak at the Access Bank International Women’s Day Conference | Register Here

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potentials, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Access Bank will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day.

The conference which will take place at The Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, March 10, 2022, is aimed at furthering the discussions around how women across all life stages can thrive through stereotypes to attain full potential.

Panelists will explore how to use gender-enabling institutions for Women’s economic empowerment and how to build generational sustainability for women in the future.

Top female keynote speakers to feature at the conference include- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization, and Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, while Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the president on Ease of Doing Business, IK Osakioduwa, Top Nigerian Radio, and TV on-air personality and a host of other panelists will be moderated by CNN News Anchor, Zain Asher and top Nigerian Talk show host, Toolz.

There will also be a fire chat session with International Nigerian French songwriter and performer, Asa.

To attend and join other Women to unwind, rejuvenate and network in a relaxed environment while you get serenaded with music from guest artistes during the conference, please click HERE to register.

Access Bank is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets, spanning three continents, 12 countries, and 31 million customers. The Bank employs 28,000 people in its operations in Nigeria and has subsidiaries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom (with a branch in Dubai, UAE) and representative offices in China, Lebanon and India.

In July 2014, Access Bank unveiled the “W” initiative to accelerate a new and stronger wave of hitherto scanty female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition to financial inclusion, the “W” initiative is a one-stop center of all of Access Bank’s women empowerment offerings. Some of these include capacity building programs exclusive to women, mentoring programmes, and maternal health services, all aimed at helping to build a bigger, stronger, and more sustainable society.

Under the “W” initiative, participating women and their families have access to a wide range of opportunities. Part of these privileges includes access to loans and credit facilities; access to the ‘W’ community in which they can get insights concerning family matters and finance matters.

In addition, the ‘W’ community also provides Women with access to information about several value-adding special offers for the home, including specially discounted offers as well as freebies on health, beauty, and fitness.

