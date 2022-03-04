It Was All Fun & Good Vibes at Rose Peter Graham’s Birthday Celebrated by her Friends in London

It was a fun-filled atmosphere as community leaders and friends of vivacious Media personality; Rose Peter Graham celebrated her on her birthday recently at her London residence.

Rose’s alluring personality was transparent throughout the evening as she danced tirelessly to trending hip-hop music with well-wishers who turned up to celebrate her. The uniqueness in the date of her actual birthday this year which fell on 2/2/22 made this year’s celebration a special one for her.

Rose Peter Graham who is the Producer/Presenter of Rose On All Sides on UK’s BEN Television, and a former Presenter/ Producer with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), had this to say:

“Whenever I look at my life, I am convinced there is something called GRACE. Sometimes all hell breaks loose, the most unimaginable things happen, and trusted friends become worst betrayers. But the beauty about life is, I can be as happy, as much as I choose to be and tonight, I’m feeling extremely happy”.

With a ‘no-fuss party menu’ on offer, guests were served with choice wines, small chops and assorted foods, as they met and mingled.

