CN to the Rescue is Back for Season 2

Just when you thought that this year couldn’t get off to a better start, think again! Cartoon Network brings you a brand-new season of its original local production, CN to the Rescue. Premiering February 21st on Cartoon Network Africa, the show is set to keep audiences laughing uncontrollably with pure African humor and fresh, imaginative content that combines the forces of live-action comedy with quality animation.

Following the massive success of season one, which ranked as the number one watched show in South Africa across all kids’ channels in January 2021*, CN to the Rescue 2 takes us deeper into the adventurous parallel world of Tapiwa’s ‘Imagination Room’. Here the lines between reality and animation become more blurred, the story becomes more real, and the adventure becomes even crazier than ever! Is the new mysterious family member, Uncle Ezekius from Cape Town, a good guy, or is he plotting evil? Haibo! – will Tapiwa and his no-nonsense glam, but caring Mama, intensely focused nerdy bra, and happy-go-lucky Gogo find a way out of the ‘Imagination Room’ in time?

Wacky ‘slap-chic’ African comedian André Lembwa portrays all five characters again, including the new long-lost uncle. He skillfully brings all the personalities in the show to life with his unexpected comedy and humor.

Produced by the multi-talented Capetonian filmmaker Howard James Fyvie, season two expands on the colorful first season, highlighting everyday situations in the African household. The new installment introduces more local flavor while featuring a lot more of Cape Town. The continuous storyline throughout the nine episodes gives season 2 a real ‘series’ feel, set to keep audiences coming back episode after episode!

“CN to the Rescue is just like the kind of show that used to inspire me when I was a kid – it’s all about family, adventure, and imagination. The cool thing about this show, though, is it’s wrapped in a uniquely African aesthetic with a true local flavor,” says Fyvie. “Working on it was a joy, a challenge, and a miracle all wrapped into one. Thanks to WarnerMedia for trusting us and supporting our passion!”

Ariane Suveg, Head of Kids channels Africa, France, and Israel, explains,

“Bringing CN to the Rescue back to our channel with nine 11-minute brand-new episodes is a perfect example of Cartoon Network’s dedication to creating local content that resonates with our African audience. This show is truly local: not only are the creators African, but the whole production team reigns from Africa – bringing innovative content aligned with Cartoon Network’s brief to showcase unexpected, random, humorous, and energetic content!”

With Taps’ crazy adventures and his quintessentially African family along for the ride, CN to the Rescue has the perfect ingredients for kids to enjoy and laugh out loud. And with amusing pop culture references included throughout, Cartoon Network’s grown-up fans will also relish the new show: an incredible viewing experience for the whole family!

A new season, new characters, and a new adventure – tune in from Monday, February 21 at 18:10 CAT on Cartoon Network Africa as Cartoon Network’s biggest fan, Taps, comes to the Rescue!

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.

WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

About Cartoon Network Africa

Cartoon Network Africa is the fun and irreverent multi-platform entertainment brand that offers kids, 7-12 years old, unexpected and imaginative experiences with high quality, multi-layered comedy and adventure shows. Cartoon Network is Africa’s favorite kids’ channel, leading the pay-TV market in South Africa.

Reaching over 16 million viewers every month, the channel was once again voted ‘Coolest Kids TV Channel’ by South African youth in 2021. In addition to iconic fan favorites, Teen Titans Go! and Regular Show (ranked as the #1 ‘Coolest Cartoon Show’ by South African youth in 2021), as well as Emmy-award, winning original programming such as Ben 10, the channel is also the proud home of fresh new Cartoon Network originals like Apple and Onion, Craig of the Creek and We Bare Bears, and embraces local productions such as CN to the Rescue, My Cartoon Friend, and CN Dance Challenge. With Cartoon Network, you can expect the unexpected and laugh out loud!

Cartoon Network is a brand owned by WarnerMedia.

Cartoon Network is available on DStv (CH301), GOtv (CH67) (CH158 in Ghana & CH358 in Uganda), AzamTV (CH226), Canal+ Ethiopia (CH122), Canal+ Rwanda (CH402) and on Showmax (SVOD)

