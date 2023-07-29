Cartoon Network Debuts First Epic Nigerian-Produced Superhero Cartoon “Garbage Boy & Trash Can”

Nigerian animator Ridwan Moshood has set a groundbreaking stage for a Nigerian story to shine on Cartoon Network!

On the 17th of July, his animated epic superhero story, “Garbage Boy and Trash Can”, aired on DSTV channel 301, making it the very first Nigerian animation on that channel.

As viewers embark on extraordinary escapades with Garbage Boy and his sidekick, Trash Can, they are introduced to a world where everything, even garbage, holds value and endless possibilities. The series ingeniously portrays the significance of seeing beyond appearances and recognising potential in the most unexpected places.

Ridwan Moshood, the brilliant mind behind this imaginative series, draws inspiration from his past, rising above the adversity of childhood bullies who once called him names. Through this animated wonder, Moshood rewrites his bullying narrative, proving that names cannot define one’s true identity or limit their potential. He also showcases the significance of individuals rewriting their narratives and telling their stories.

The story of “Garbage Boy and Trash Can” is a testament to the power of storytelling. Ridwan Moshood’s journey from victim to creator shines a spotlight on why individuals need to share their experiences with the world. According to Moshood, “Garbage Boy & Trash Can” is also an homage to many of the cartoons he, as well as many GenZ Nigerians, watched as a child on Cartoon Network, viz., The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Dexter’s Laboratory, among others.

Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, eagerly welcomes “Garbage Boy & Trash Can” into its Cartoon Network lineup, showcasing African animation to a global audience. This leap marks a remarkable moment for inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry. The show not only celebrates African talent but also stands as a beacon of hope for young viewers worldwide, inspiring them to find strength in their individuality.

Collaborating with the leading Nigerian animation studio, Magic Carpet, Moshood brings together a multicultural team, uniting talented actors from Uganda, Malawi, Nigeria, and the USA to lend their voices to create universally relatable content.

With “Garbage Boy & Trash Can”, Ridwan Moshood proves that storytelling can rewrite our narratives, Cartoon Network celebrates inclusivity, and the show reminds us all why our unique voices deserve to be heard.