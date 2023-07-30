BBNaija Jury, “Pardon Me Please” & More Highlights of the First BBNAllStars Eviction Show



The first Live Eviction Show of The Big Brother Naija All Stars brought a lot of fun and drama to it.

Adekunle talked about his time as the Head of House, while Doyin talked up the possibility of a “non-rivalry” between women this season. The Housemates were also treated to an electrifying performance by Odumodublvck.

Before announcing that there will be no evictions at tonight’s live show, Big Brother pulled major twists on the housemates.

Introducing Pardon me please

Ebuka announced that in this season, instead of housemates going to the Diary Room to nominate a housemate for possible eviction, they’ll go into the house to nominate a housemate they’d like to see stay. He also said that each housemate will have the opportunity to market themselves to their fellow housemates.

Ex- housemates set to return as members of the jury

At every live eviction show, there will be a jury comprising four former housemates. Ebuka will task them with deliberating, voting and choosing one or two of the bottom two or three housemates, who will then be evicted.

