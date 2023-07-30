Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

Watch Episode 7 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

#BBNaija Jury, “Pardon Me Please" & More Highlights of the First BBNAllStars Eviction Show

Watch the Final Episode of Taiwo Shittu’s "Boy Meets Girl" on BN TV

Catch the Latest Episode of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

Watch Episode 3 of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Prime Video Unveils Teaser Trailer for "The Boys" Spinoff "Gen V"

John Boyega talks about His Favourite Naija Food, Artist, Music & Movie | Watch

Niyi Akinmolayan shares Official Poster and Release Date for “Mikolo“

Efa Iwara & Beverly Naya star in Benneth Nwokike’s Directorial Debut “Insecure”

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

Published

20 hours ago

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Debonair host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made another fashionable return to our screens last night for the Big Brother Naija All Stars Sunday Live Show wearing a custom multicoloured geometric patterned Agbada in various fascinating shades of blue matched to the perfect orange from the urban African luxury brand Vanskere.

Ebuka paired his modern outfit with a premium handcrafted Hausa/Fulani cap traditionally known as Kufi or Fula, navy blue loafers, a bracelet, a ring, and dark goggles. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Credits

Muse: @ebuka

Outfit: @vanskere
Photography: @theoladayo
Location: @periwinkleresidences

