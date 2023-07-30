BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula

Debonair host — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made another fashionable return to our screens last night for the Big Brother Naija All Stars Sunday Live Show wearing a custom multicoloured geometric patterned Agbada in various fascinating shades of blue matched to the perfect orange from the urban African luxury brand — Vanskere.

Ebuka paired his modern outfit with a premium handcrafted Hausa/Fulani cap traditionally known as Kufi or Fula, navy blue loafers, a bracelet, a ring, and dark goggles. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Credits

Muse: @ebuka

Outfit: @vanskere

Photography: @theoladayo

Location: @periwinkleresidences

