Movies & TV
#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays A Multicoloured Geometric Agbada With Luxe Fula
Debonair host — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made another fashionable return to our screens last night for the Big Brother Naija All Stars Sunday Live Show wearing a custom multicoloured geometric patterned Agbada in various fascinating shades of blue matched to the perfect orange from the urban African luxury brand — Vanskere.
Ebuka paired his modern outfit with a premium handcrafted Hausa/Fulani cap traditionally known as Kufi or Fula, navy blue loafers, a bracelet, a ring, and dark goggles. See below:
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Muse: @ebuka
Outfit: @vanskere
Photography: @theoladayo
Location: @periwinkleresidences