Hurry! You can be one of the Lucky Customers to win Millions in the 9Mobile Mega Promo

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

It has been loads of surprises for customers of Nigeria’s most customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, in recent times. Recently joining the swelling number of lucky winners of millions in cash prizes are Suzie Madaki, Suleiman Hassan, and Muhammad Kashala who all won a million naira each in the ongoing Mega Millions Promo in Abuja. 

Customers, families, and friends who thronged the 9mobile Experience Centre in Abuja to witness the presentation ceremony were stunned beyond words. The promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, will also give out smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Euphemia Usuagwu, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Muhamma Kachalla, N1million winner and Kate Agishi, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager, Ropp House Abuja at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

According to Suleiman Hassan who hails from Gombe State, he procured his 9mobile line only 2 years ago. “I have been hearing of the ongoing Mega Millions Promo for some time now but I was not really concerned about it. I was just buying data whenever the need arises. It has never crossed my mind that I was going to enter any promo. However, I was deliberate in being a loyal customer of 9mobile, and I believe that was what gave me an edge. I appreciate 9mobile because if I could win from my location in Gombe State, then everybody stands a chance of winning in this Mega Millions Promo. A huge part of the money will go to charity”.

Suleiman Hassan, N1million winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Similarly, Suzie Madaki who is a civil servant in Kaduna State was fulsome of appreciation to 9mobile for the Mega Millions Promo initiative. “When I got a call from a 9mobile customer service representative that I have won a million naira, I just couldn’t believe what she said. I thought that it was a rude joke. I never thought that I would have won a spoon let alone one million naira! 9mobile has won me over with this Mega Millions Promo. Now I believe that everything is possible as long as it is legal. All I can say to anyone still in doubt is that the promo is actually real and not a scam”.

In the same vein, Muhammad Kachalla also struck gold as the Mega Millions Promo will enable him to start his cloth merchandising business in earnest. “Actually, my mum gave the line to me five months ago and I have been recharging handsomely. I got a call from 9mobile informing me about winning a million naira. I am so surprised that this is real. I would like to appreciate 9mobile for this wonderful opportunity they have given me. With this winning, I will like to start a clothing business.

Speaking during the presentation event, 9mobile’s Experience Center Manager in Abuja, Abdulrasheed Adamu, stated that the promo demonstrates that 9mobile is a caring brand. “We are using this opportunity to give back to our customers that have been with us for a long time. To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize, while a cumulative recharge of N10,000 monthly over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10,000,000 grand prize,” he explained. 

Euphemia Usuagwu, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Suleiman Hassan, N1million winner and Kate Agishi, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager, Ropp House Abuja at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Suzie Madaki, Muhamma Kachalla, and Suleiman Hassan all recently made millionaires at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Suzie Madaki, N1million winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Kate Agishi, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager, Ropp House Abuja; Suzie Madaki, N1million winner and Euphemia Usuagwu, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager Transcorp, Hilton Abuja at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Peter Ogheneyenrowoh, smartphone winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Peter Ogheneyenrowoh, smartphone winner and Kate Agishi, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager Ropp House Abuja at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

