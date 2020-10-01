Connect with us

Play to Win Amazing Prizes in the Motherland Animation Quiz powered by Eclectic 21

Hurry! You can be one of the Lucky Customers to win Millions in the 9Mobile Mega Promo

Get rewarded with a Free Wireless Printer when you Purchase an Eligible ASUS Windows 10 PC in the Ongoing Back to School Promotion

Boomerang's Magic Makers is Celebrating Nigeria at 60 & Kids can be a Part of all the Fun

60 Meals in 60 Locations - Maggi to celebrate Independence Day with Virtual Cooking Event tagged 'A Taste of Sixty"

Tim Godfrey, Judikay, Paul Chisom set to perform at the 2020 House of Freedom Rally | October 1st

Samsung unveils its 2020 Consumer Product Range & it's a Pure Show of Revolutionary and Innovative Technology

Hennessy XO marks its 150th Anniversary with an Outstanding Virtual Immersive Experience by Cai Guo Qiang

Emmanuel Umoga emerges as Millionaire in the Humber Group #TYLgames Launch Event

Bigger, Faster & Stronger! The New Infinix HOT 10 is here and it guarantees Unlimited Fun!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Eclectic 21 Ltd – An indigenous production company based in Lagos, producers of the popular annual Mother’s Day showcase – Yeye Cabaret has produced yet another inspiring work of digital art this time – A Spoken Word poem in 2D animation titled Motherland, to celebrate the national identity of Nigerians, as Nigeria marks its 60th Independence anniversary on Thursday, October 1st, 2020.

The animation takes the viewer on a visual journey around the country – Depicting the sights and sounds of different cityscapes, mineral deposits in various states, cultural festivals, and ancestral legacies.

This virtual tour is a form of remote learning – the social study and geography of Nigeria – learning about other parts of the country (People, Places, and Customs) many may not know much about, in an entertaining way.

The effort is to awaken the social consciousness of Nigerians and educate the viewer on the political and cultural history of this great nation.

To celebrate the Diamond jubilee anniversary of Nigeria’s independence with other Nigerians, Eclectic 21 Ltd has partnered with Daras Bakes n Cakes – a bakery in Lagos, for the Motherland Quiz Competition where followers get a chance to win a box of cupcakes by answering daily questions posted on their Instagram page – @eclectic_21.

These sets of questions are based on the Motherland animation and some would include hints.
The competition started on Monday, September 28th, 2020, and ends on Sunday 4th of October, 2020. Some winners will be announced on Today 1st October, while others on Monday, 4th October.

Terms and Conditions for Participants

  1. Follow @eclectic_21 and @darasbakesncakes on Instagram.
  2. First to answer correctly (comment) on Instagram wins.
  3. Winners must reside in Lagos.
  4. You can only win once.
  5. They can only redeem their prizes at the designated location.
  6. Gifts have to be redeemed within no later than Wednesday, October 4th otherwise; they would be given to the runner up.

____________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

