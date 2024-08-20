Connect with us

Promotions

Learning to Lead: David and Ese’s Remarkable Journey With ALX

Events News Promotions

Celebrate with Purpose: Get Your Tickets for the Cancer Care Charity Gala

Cuisine News Promotions

Shared Plates, Shared Stories: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their August Issue

Promotions TRAVEL

Explore Africa with Discounted Flight offers by Qatar Airways and Access Bank this 2024!

Events Promotions

Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation's 'Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project'

Events News Promotions

inDrive’s doXgetY Initiative Concludes with Grand Finale in Lagos

Promotions

AXA & Slot Team Up: Get Paid up to ₦50K for Your Broken Phone Screen

Promotions

Explore Wigwe University's Exciting Scholarship Opportunity—Here’s All You Need to Know

Events News Promotions

From Clicks to Progress: S.M.I.L.E Celebrates Youth Digital Pathways at International Youth Day 2024

Movies & TV Promotions

Shopaholic’ Episode 7: Kiekie’s Fashion Haul at ALDO, Mobos Plus Must-Have Shoes & Accessories

Promotions

Learning to Lead: David and Ese’s Remarkable Journey With ALX

written by ALX
Avatar photo

Published

1 day ago

 on

Two incredible members of the ALX community share their stories, highlighting the impact of their respective programs on their tech journey.

David’s Journey: From Novice to Master

David, a passionate data science enthusiast, embarked on his journey with ALX, eager to dive into the world of data. His adventure into data science began with a strong foundational course that seamlessly transitioned into more complex topics.

Find out more about his remarkable journey in the video below.

Ese’s Software Engineering Triumph

On the other hand, Ese’s journey with ALX began as a rising star in software engineering. Her experience in the ALX software engineering program highlights the practical and strategic advantages the training provided.

She emphasises ALX’s networking opportunities: the connections she made with industry professionals and technical guidance from peers, as well as insights into career progression and personal development.

Ese speaks more about her story below:

Why ALX?

ALX is dedicated to shaping the future of tech talent in Africa through personalised mentorship, real-world challenges, and a focus on essential soft skills. Just like Ese and David’s inspiring stories, you too can begin the path to a transformative career in tech with ALX’s new initiative, “ALX Pathway Foundation.

The ALX Pathway Foundation is an opportunity for high school graduates looking to take their next step towards a future in tech and develop experience in leadership, critical

thinking, reasoning, entrepreneurial, and professional skills. They will also gain access to opportunities that will help them accelerate their tech career with one of the partnering universities.

Your journey to becoming a tech leader starts here. Visit the website

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It

Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa

It’s Time To Do Something About Food Inflation
css.php