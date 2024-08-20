Explore Wigwe University’s Exciting Scholarship Opportunity—Here’s All You Need to Know

Aspiring scholars, a new era of academic excellence is dawning. Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking scholarship initiative, offering 100 merit-based scholarships to exceptional students as the institution prepares to open its doors in September 2024. This initiative embodies late Dr. Herbert Wigwe‘s vision of an institution that fosters innovation, leadership, and academic excellence.

A Legacy of Excellence

In honouring Dr. Wigwe’s legacy, Wigwe University is committed to nurturing the next generation of fearless leaders who will drive positive change in Nigeria and beyond. These scholarships are more than just financial aid—they represent an investment in the future of students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements, leadership potential, and a passion for continuous learning.

What the Scholarships Offers

100 Merit-Based Awards: Tailored to support students with exceptional academic records and leadership qualities.

World-Class Education: State-of-the-art resources, distinguished faculty, and a vibrant learning environment.

State-of-the-art resources, distinguished faculty, and a vibrant learning environment. Financial Relief: Alleviation of the financial burden associated with higher education, enabling students to focus on their academic and personal growth.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:

Select Wigwe University as their first choice institution.

Achieve a minimum score of 170 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Ensure that their qualifying results are uploaded to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

For those awaiting O’level results, upload them to JAMB as soon as available.

Note: Direct Entry candidates are not eligible for this scholarship.

How to Apply

Ready to seize this extraordinary opportunity? The application process is straightforward:

Please visit the Wigwe University Portal to start your admission process:

After completing your application on the admission portal, proceed to the Scholarship page on the website and click on Apply Now

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: August 26, 2024

Notification of Successful Candidates: First week of September 2024

Why Wigwe University?

Wigwe University is dedicated to cultivating a holistic learning environment that extends beyond the classroom. The university’s commitment to intellectual growth, critical thinking, and societal impact is evident in its state-of-the-art facilities and distinguished faculty. Students are empowered to become future leaders through an exceptional educational experience.

Become a part of this exciting Journey

This is your chance to be part of a pioneering educational journey that honours a legacy of excellence and innovation. Seize this opportunity to shape your future and create lasting impact.

Apply today and embark on a transformative academic journey with Wigwe University. For more information and to start your application, visit Wigwe University Scholarship Application.

Connect with Wigwe University on social media (@wigweuniversity) for the latest news and updates. Experience the future of education where excellence meets opportunity.

