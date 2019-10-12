Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

#BNxMBGN19: Breathtaking Costumes, Synchronized Dancing, Energetic Performances... Here are the Memorable Moments from MBGN 2019

Beauty

#BNxMBGN19: And MBGN 2019 Queen Title was Bestowed on... Nyekachi Douglas (Miss Rivers)

Beauty Promotions

Achieve Ageless Skin Glow & Beauty with Retinol!

Beauty

Kelechi Mgbemena Put Estée Lauder's Double Wear Foundation to the Ultimate Wear Test

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: You Should Definitely Be Reading These New Stories On BellaNaijaStyle

Beauty Promotions

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Beauty

Cecilia Musonda From Zambia Crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2019

Beauty

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Dodos Uvieghara, Kaylah Oniwo, Vanessa Gyimah, and More

Beauty Scoop

Bovi & Layole Oyatogun to Host MBGN 2019

Beauty Inspired Style

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA & Miss America, all Black Women, Grace Essence's Latest Digital Cover

Beauty

#BNxMBGN19: Breathtaking Costumes, Synchronized Dancing, Energetic Performances… Here are the Memorable Moments from MBGN 2019

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2019 has come and gone but we all have those moments that simply left us jaw-dropped, excited, laughing out loud and probably screaming.

From the beauty queens, to the stage effects, to the outfits and the crowing of Miss, here are the Biggest moments of the event.

1. The ladies’ choreography to Seyi Shay’s hit single, “Yolo”: The contestants were given the task of dancing to ”Yolo” by Seyi Shay and trust me, they delivered with smiles on their faces and the moment the songstress joined them on stage was epic.

2. The traditional costumes of the ladies: The Contestant’s Traditional Outfit: Its was a show of true African beauty and a display of exquisite cultural attire by the beauty queens, which reminded us of the African Queen in every Nigerian girl.

3. Seyi Shay brought fire on stage! We all know how energetic and daring Seyi Shay is while performing. Well, this time around, she came bearing the message of Love.

4. The Swimsuit segment was lit! The swimsuit is obviously a the part of the event that caught all our attention, especially guys. The ladies strutted the runway in an array of popping colored bikinis as opposed to previous monochrome uniforms.

6. The ladies brought their A-game when it was time to showcase their evening wear. The class they exuded in their lovely outfits was impressive.

6. The Winner that couldn’t hold back tears: When you are given a shinning crown, a huge amount of money, a brand new car and a chance to represent your country on an international level, you just have to shed tears!!! The new queen, Miss Nyekachi Douglas could not hold back her happy emotions but instantly had tears rolling down her smiling face as she wore her crown.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php