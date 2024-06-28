Connect with us

Kel-P Returns with "Bully Season Vol. 2: Pretty Girls Love Afrobeats"

New Music: Stefflon Don feat. Adekunle Gold - Different Sides

Listen: Pheelz Returns to Close Out His Pheelz Good Trilogy with "Pheelz Good II"

New Music: Naydu - Fokasi

New Music: Burna Boy - Higher

Olamide Shares Jyde Ajala Directed Video for "Metaverse"

Olamide Drops Surprise EP "Ikigai / 生き甲斐 (Vol. 1)"

New EP: Valentiiano - Valentiiano

Olamide Announces Forthcoming Project ‘Ikigai’ featuring Fireboy DML, Asake & Lil Kesh

New Music: BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel feat. Davido - Ogechi

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Nigerian producer and singer-songwriter Kel-P is back with the highly anticipated sequel to his 2023 debut EP, “Bully Season Vol. 1.” Titled “Bully Season Vol. 2: After the earlier mix series called “Pretty Girls Love Afrobeats,” the new project is more diverse and extensive.

This time around, Kel-P isn’t coming to the party empty-handed. This second instalment of Bully Season contains a total of nine tracks, making it almost twice the size of the first one. Kel-P does not disappoint in “Bully Season Vol. 2,” and he’s called on stellar guests to elevate the music even further. The artists featured in this EP are Blaqbonez, Seyi Shay, Ayo Jay, Kalash, Richie Campbell, and Ose from the Afrobeats scene.

Listen to the project:

