Listen: Pheelz Returns to Close Out His Pheelz Good Trilogy with "Pheelz Good II"

Avatar photo

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Following the massive success of his 2023 EP “Pheelz Good,” Pheelz returns to close out his trilogy withPheelz Good II.” This final instalment finds the artist-producer continuing his signature blend of infectious Afrobeats with heartfelt lyricism.

Pheelz, whose real name is Phillip Kayode Moses, wears many hats on the project. He showcases his talents as a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist, exploring themes of love, joy, hardship, and personal growth across the vibrant tracks. The music incorporates influences from R&B, amapiano, and even tropical sounds, creating a dynamic listening experience.

The EP opens with the energetic and flirtatious “Fever,” featuring the one and only Niniola. The celebratory spirit continues with “Majo,” a bouncy anthem inspired by Nigeria’s lively Owambe parties.

Pheelz takes a more introspective turn on “Kamakaze,” expressing his anxieties and desire for inner peace. However, the mood lifts with the heartfelt melodies of “Yeye” before closing on a high note with the sultry dance track “Rotate.”

“Pheelz Good II” looks set to be another success for the rising star, solidifying his reputation as a hitmaker with a knack for crafting irresistible grooves and relatable lyrics.

Listen

Stream here.

