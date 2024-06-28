New Music: Naydu – Fokasi

Following his hits “NUKE-Selense” and “Done With You (Life Is Good),” Nigerian singer Naydu is back with a new single, “Fokasi.”

Translated as “an intense burst of creativity,” “Fokasi” celebrates Naydu’s rise in the music industry. The song’s chorus, “Ori mi fokasi” (“my head is shattering”), is a metaphor for Naydu’s mind overflowing with ideas ready to explode onto the global scene. It declares his intent to dominate the charts and leave a lasting mark.

“This song is about seizing the moment and going all out,” Naydu says about the inspiration behind “Fokasi.” “It’s my way of saying that the time to make an impact is now, and nothing can hold me back.”

Naydu’s journey from Lagos to Atlanta’s music scene has been fueled by dedication and a deep passion for his craft. His blend of Highlife and Afrobeat sounds with contemporary urban influences has garnered him a loyal following and critical praise. His performance at Afrifest Cincy – Taste of Africa in 2023 left an impression, and he’s set to return as the headliner on July 20, 2024. He also wowed audiences at the Umu Igbo Unite (UIU) Atlanta Chapter Gala Night in 2019, and his stage presence continues to be a highlight of his career. Naydu’s momentum continues as he’ll open for the renowned artist Flavour at the UIU National Convention on August 2nd, 2024.

Listen to the new track below:

Stream here.