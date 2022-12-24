Connect with us

Music

New Music: Naydu – Done With You

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Fast rising music sensation, Naydu is out with another classic jam titled, “Done With You” – a groovy tune off his upcoming “Life is Good” EP.

After recently dropping “Forget Me (Unforgettable),” Naydu decided to give his fans a Christmas treat and a taste of what’s to come in 2023 “Done With You.”

The Atlanta-based recording act is on a consistent run of good music and when asked about this latest tune he said, “this track is for the guys; a feel good stepping out track for the boyz.”

The “Life Is Good” EP is slated to drop in February 2023.

Listen to “Done With You” below:

Stream here.

