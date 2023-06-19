Connect with us

New Music: Naydu — Nuke – Selense

Fast rising Afrobeat star Naydu is back with a new single titled “Nuke – Selense.”

Speaking about the new single, the Atlanta based singer explains, “Nuke – Selense is a celebration of love, the joys of serenading and the power of dancing.

The song’s title, ‘Nuke,’ is a nod to the explosive power of the track, while ‘Selense’ is a Nigerian slang term meaning ‘take it easy’ or ‘go with the flow’ to the oxymoron – go figure!”

Stream here.

Watch the visualizer below:

