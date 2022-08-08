New Music: Naydu – Forget Me (Unforgettable)

Naydu is out with a brand-new summer jam titled “Forget Me (Unforgettable)“. He has dropped summer vibes like “Jiji Party” and “Ifoma,” as well as love songs like “Shout” and “Overdose.”

On this new track, we get deeper into Naydu’s sense of literature this time. Off the bat, he claims, “This is not just a song, guys, it’s more of a statement, for real.”

From personal loss of loved ones to socio-economic situations in Nigeria and Africa, including the war in Ukraine, he went on, without leaving out some of the hoops and hurdles independent artists have to overcome. Nonetheless, like a real prophet, he turned the conversation around-appreciative of the good with a full sense of optimism while insisting, “This new track is really a statement; it is like a dare; it is me saying a lot but in very few words, as now I feel like my music is representing more… thinking about the legacy of a people (Afrobeat) and how I wish to represent it.”

The single “Forget Me (Unforgettable)” is available on Apple Music, Spotify and on all streaming platforms.

Stream ‘Forget Me’ on Audiomack below: