South African rapper and musician Boity Thulo is the gorgeous cover girl for Bona Magazine‘s August Issue!

The media personality is looking ravishing in a figure-hugging green suit paired with sparkly dainty earrings. Thulo rocks a shoulder-length bob and soft nude makeup highlighting her stunning features.

In this issue, Boity shares how she owns and juggles being a fierce and energetic leader, keeping up amazing appearances and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bona Magazine (@bona_mag)

According to the magazine,

Boity Thulo is leading the pack, and she’s just getting started. This Women’s month we take a look at Boity and how she owns being a boss babe and her throne. In this issue, we boss you up, bring you all the latest fashion and beauty trends, shine light on women brands that are changing the game, take a look at female authors reads to invest in and address healthy living to help avoid obesity. All these and more can be found in our latest copy of BONA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bona Magazine (@bona_mag)