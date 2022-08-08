Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Here's How Your Faves Slayed on the Red Carpet of "The Set Up 2" Movie Premiere

Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija7: Meet the Riders of The #BBNaija “Level Up” Season

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Christy O & Cyph Evicted from the #BBNaijaLevelUp House

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in Atafo at this week's BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Movies & TV Scoop

Issa Rae is as Stunning as Ever on the Cover of Variety Magazine’s Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 12 (Season 3) of "Papa Benji" on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Level Up Week 2: Hermes wins HoH, Relationship Talk & Modella's Assignment from Biggie

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

iLLBLISS is the Latest Guest on "Inkblot Meet And Greet" (Season 3)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 11 - Dead Sea - of "Papa Benji" (Season 3) on BN TV

Movies & TV

Here’s How Your Faves Slayed on the Red Carpet of “The Set Up 2” Movie Premiere

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A classy premiere for the anticipated Nollywood box-office movie, “The Set Up 2,” did not disappoint as it attracted some of Nigeria’s favourite celebrities, including the star-studded cast and crew.

The highly anticipated movie is a joint project by Inkblot and frequent collaborators, FilmOne and Anakle Films.

“The Set Up 2” is a follow-up to the 2019 movie “The Set Up,” whose lead characters are played by Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Nancy Isime, and Kehinde Bankole. Chinaza Onuzo wrote and directed the movie, and Kate Henshaw, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lillian Afegbai are among the new cast members.

It hits cinemas nationwide on August 12, 2022.

See photos from the premiere below:

Executive producers of “The Set Up 2”; Co-founders of Inkblot Productions – Zulumoke Oyibo, Naz Onuzo and Damola Ademola with the founder of Anakle Films, Editti Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The Leading Ladies – Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kehinde Bankole and Nancy Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

Blessing and Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kate Henshaw

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Adunni Ade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Uzor Arukwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Trikytee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Nelson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Seun Ajayi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Rotimi Salami

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Femi Adebayo Salami

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Blossom Chukwujekwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Eso Dike

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eso Dike (@eso.dike)

Victor Oyoyo

Okey Jude

Seyi Awolowo

Mr Macaroni

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Pencilled Jaws & Corseted Waists; How Are We Redefining Beauty Standards?

The Must-See Moments from Lilian & Sandra’s Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

BN Book Review: Straight Talk, No Chaser by Steve Harvey | Review by Kaitlin Gee-Akwada

Juwon Odutayo: Paying Attention to Red Flags in Your Relationship

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow
css.php