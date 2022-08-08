Movies & TV
Here’s How Your Faves Slayed on the Red Carpet of “The Set Up 2” Movie Premiere
A classy premiere for the anticipated Nollywood box-office movie, “The Set Up 2,” did not disappoint as it attracted some of Nigeria’s favourite celebrities, including the star-studded cast and crew.
The highly anticipated movie is a joint project by Inkblot and frequent collaborators, FilmOne and Anakle Films.
“The Set Up 2” is a follow-up to the 2019 movie “The Set Up,” whose lead characters are played by Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Nancy Isime, and Kehinde Bankole. Chinaza Onuzo wrote and directed the movie, and Kate Henshaw, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, Tope Olowoniyan, and Lillian Afegbai are among the new cast members.
It hits cinemas nationwide on August 12, 2022.
See photos from the premiere below:
Executive producers of “The Set Up 2”; Co-founders of Inkblot Productions – Zulumoke Oyibo, Naz Onuzo and Damola Ademola with the founder of Anakle Films, Editti Effiong
The Leading Ladies – Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kehinde Bankole and Nancy Isime
Blessing and Stan Nze
Kate Henshaw
Jemima Osunde
Adunni Ade
Idia Aisien
Uzor Arukwe
Trikytee
Nelson
Seun Ajayi
Rotimi Salami
Femi Adebayo Salami
Blossom Chukwujekwu
Tobi Bakre
Eso Dike
Victor Oyoyo
Okey Jude
Seyi Awolowo
Mr Macaroni