BNxBBNaija7: Meet the Riders of The #BBNaija “Level Up” Season

Two things to expect during the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ season are “everything” and “anything”!

Biggie is not letting up with the surprises and today, we’ve got two new housemates, but with an extra twist. They are called “Riders” and will be Biggie’s special agents in the house. They get to participate in every activity, and can even be nominated, however, they cannot be evicted! They also can not win the grand prize. Interesting, right? Also, they’ll play the game till the end!

Here’s an introduction to the “Riders” who just joined the game.

Rachel

If you have been enjoying the game so far, buckle your seatbelts as Rachel is about to take it to the next level! She plans to do this by being natural and enjoying herself.

The Edo state beauty says she doesn’t take things to heart and with her, it’s never a dull moment – she believes these qualities will help her survive in the house. The aspect of her personality that Rachel agrees might be an issue for the housemates, is her expressive nature. According to Rachel, we can never catch her lying in the house.

On her late entry and how it might affect her, Rachel says, ” Hope you have been enjoying the rehearsals so far? Because I’m bringing the real show!”

Chizzy

Chizzy declares that he would be the light of the house. His strategy is to be himself.

He believes that his fun nature and good vibes will make the housemates like him. However, if they “step on his toes, he will give it to them”. One thing you’ll never catch Chizzy doing in the house is “unnecessary gossip”.

On how he plans to make his mark, seeing as the show is already 2 weeks in, Chizzy says, “The winner of a race is not determined by who started first”.