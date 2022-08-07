Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7: Christy O & Cyph Evicted from the #BBNaijaLevelUp House
Following the tradition of this season’s live evictions, the Level Up 1 HMs and current HoH, Hermes, chose five housemates in the Level 2 house for eviction.
They chose Khalid, Phyna, Amaka, Christy O, and Cyph.
The HMs evicted this week are Christy O and Cyph.
Phew!! Did you guess Christy O and Cyph would be the housemates to leave the Big Brother house tonight?#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 7, 2022
Cyph says Big Brother Naija has given him a platform and he's ready to leverage that outside the house. #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 7, 2022
Unfortunately, Christy O can’t come on stage today.
We’re wishing her all the best. We’ll catch up with her later this week. ❤️#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 7, 2022