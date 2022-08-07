BNxBBNaija7: Christy O & Cyph Evicted from the #BBNaijaLevelUp House

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the tradition of this season’s live evictions, the Level Up 1 HMs and current HoH, Hermes, chose five housemates in the Level 2 house for eviction.

They chose Khalid, Phyna, Amaka, Christy O, and Cyph.

The HMs evicted this week are Christy O and Cyph.

