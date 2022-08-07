BNxBBNaija7: Christy O & Cyph Evicted from the #BBNaijaLevelUp House

Following the tradition of this season’s live evictions, the Level Up 1 HMs and current HoH, Hermes, chose five housemates in the Level 2 house for eviction.

They chose Khalid, Phyna, Amaka, Christy O, and Cyph.

The HMs evicted this week are Christy O and Cyph.

Phew!! Did you guess Christy O and Cyph would be the housemates to leave the Big Brother house tonight?#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 7, 2022

Cyph says Big Brother Naija has given him a platform and he's ready to leverage that outside the house. #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 7, 2022