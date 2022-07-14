The Official Teaser for “The Set Up 2” Is Here | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The official teaser for “The Set Up 2,” the most anticipated Nollywood sequel this year created by Inkblot Productions, Film One Entertainment, and Anakle Studios, is here.

“The Set Up 2”, written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo, sees Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Kehinde Bankole return as Chike and Grace in the sequel to the 2019 hit. It also stars Jim Iyke, Tina Mba, Uzor Arukwe, Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze, Lota Chukwu, and Tope Olowoniyan.

It has been scheduled to hit cinemas on August 12, 2022.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Four years later Chike (Adesua Etomi Wellington) has barely come to terms with her life as Agent, when she is forced to risk everything she holds dear once again to go after a criminal, Usi (Nancy Isime) Who kidnaps Grace’s (Kehinde Bankole) daughter in order to blackmail Chike into doing her bidding. Chike and Grace must reunite and build a new team to take down Usi and save Grace’s daughter. But it’s the Set Up and as you would expect things aren’t always what they seem.

Watch the teaser below:

