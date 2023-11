Nigerian record producer turned singer Pheelz has released a new EP strictly for his fans titled “Pheelz Good (Triibe Tape).”

The four-track EP contains a collaboration with YBNL boss Olamide, his previously released single “JELO” featuring Young Jonn, a remix of “JELO” featuring Lekyz and Henry X, and another song titled “Riddim & Blues.”

