Seyi Shay is back with a new EP, “Feels Like Home Vol 1.”

After a few years since her last release, Seyi Shay’s velvety voice shines in this four-track EP. It’s a blend of Afrobeats and Afro-House. The EP is just the start of a trilogy, with more to come before January 2024. The tracks, include “Bobo,” “Doing Me,” “Lamba,” and “For The Streets.”

Listen to the EP below: