MBGN 2019 Nyekachi Douglas is Beauty with a Purpose & she’s Working Tirelessly to Achieve Them | WATCH her Interview with Forbes

Nyekachi Douglas was a guest at the recently concluded Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa, and she shone in the spotlight, talking about her journey from a dreamy little girl to becoming Miss World Africa.

For the 2020 Leading Women Summit held in South Africa on International Women’s Day, Nyekachi exuded grace and glamor in a lovely red dress as she sat with CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters for a one-on-one interview to talk about her reaction when Miss World was crowned, and her role and vision as Miss World Africa.

Nyekachi spoke about her primary project in Makoko slum, and how she is planning to extend it to other communities in Africa. She also revealed that her idol when growing up was the first Miss World in Nigeria, Agbani Darego and she is proud of how far she has come.

Watch her interview below: